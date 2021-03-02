Outriders Demo Tech Analysis Highlights Higher Native Resolution on Xbox Series X and More

An Outriders playable demo is now available on consoles, providing players a look at not only how the game plays, but also at how it looks and runs on previous and current generation consoles.

VG Tech recently shared a tech analysis video that highlights how the game developed by People Can Fly seems to look the best on Xbox Series X, featuring the highest native resolution of the three current generation consoles. Performance, however, is somewhat unstable, but it will probably be improved by the time Outriders releases next month.

Outriders on Xbox Series X uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 3456x1944 and the lowest native resolution found being approximately 2261x1272. On Xbox Series X a form of temporal reconstruction is used to increase the resolution up to 3840x2160. Outriders on Xbox Series S uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 2304x1296 and the lowest native resolution found being approximately 1536x864. On Xbox Series S a form of temporal reconstruction is used to increase the resolution up to 3840x2160. Outriders on PS5 uses a dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution found being approximately 3008x1692 and the lowest native resolution found being approximately 2112x1188. On PS5 a form of temporal reconstruction is used to increase the resolution up to 3840x2160.

The Outriders demo is now available for download on PC and consoles. It includes the prologue and the game's first chapter, and all progress can be imported into the final release which launches on April 1st worldwide.