Microsoft has released an optional, out-of-band Windows 10 update for the last few versions of the OS to address a printing issue that was caused by the Patch Tuesday update delivered last week. Today's optional update is available to download for Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909), May 2019 Update (version 1903), October 2018 Update (version 1809), and the April 2018 Update (version 1803).

The release notes for KB4567512 (Builds 18362.904 and 18363.904) only carry one fix that the update is being specifically released to address:

- Updates an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing, generate print errors, or cause apps and print spoolers to close unexpectedly. Addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing. The print spooler might generate an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from, such as receiving an error, or the app might close unexpectedly. This issue might also affect software-based printers, such as when printing to PDF.

The same update is also available for version 1809 (KB4567513 - Build 17763.1294) and version 1803 (KB4567514 - Build 17134.1553).

These optional Windows 10 updates are available through the Microsoft Update Catalog. The update isn't available through Windows Update so you will have to manually download and install it. Microsoft said that it recommends users to only install this update if they are affected by the printing issue.