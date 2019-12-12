Opera Launches ‘World’s Fastest Gaming Browser’ Opera GX for macOS

Today Opera has seen fit to release Opera GX 'World's fastest gaming browser' on macOS. The browser is a special version of its Opera browser which is specifically built to game on a Mac. there are specially designed features which work in order to provide the best performance. Let's dive in to see some more details on the new browser, Opera GX on macOS.

Opera GX on macOS is Now Available to Download via Early Access Mode

As mentioned earlier, the Opera GX aims to improve gaming and browsing experience on Macs. One of the highlights of the platform is GX Control, which allows users to set limits on the browser's system resource usage.

The company states that according to a survey it conducted revealed that gamers face two main issues - memory and network limitations. This is where Opera GX comes into play, adding a limiter to control CPU, RAM and network bandwidth.

Opera GX offers a unique set of features that provides solutions to these problems. The set of browser limiters, which includes a Network Bandwidth Limiter, as well as CPU and RAM Limiters, prevents the browser from becoming resource-hungry. What this means in practice is that everyone's machines are left with more resources for running games.

The feature list doesn't end here, the platform provides additional features oriented for gamers like Twitch accessibility from the sidebar, picture in picture mode for watching streams, an integrated messenger, VPN and ad blocker and other visual options.

If you're interested in giving it a swing, the Opera GX on macOS is now available to download through the early access mode. Simply head over to Opera's website to download your share.

There will be more to the story, so be sure to stay tuned in for more. This is all for now, folks. Are you willing to give Opera GX a swing on macOS? Let us know in the comments.