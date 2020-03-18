You can Now Buy Bitcoin Using Apple Pay on Opera Browser

Opera has recently announced that it's mobile and desktop users now have the option available to buy cryptocurrency through its browser using Apple's online payment service. The company marked the first ever to include a built-in crypto wallet across iOS and Mac browsers. In addition to this, the company was also the first to add user protection against fake digital currency mining, also called "cryptojacking".

Opera Browser Now Integrates Crypto-Purchasing Through Apple Pay

Opera has partnered with Wyre, a cryptocurrency brokerage firm based in the US, to bring cryptocurrency to its browser. Users in the United States can now purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum using Apple Pay or Debit Card.

Crypto, Regulation and the Wccftech Finance Section Position

Here's how the integration of buying cryptocurrency bolsters its long term plans of making blockchain technology more useful. According to Charles Hamel, the head of the crypto at Opera browser:

"Allowing our users to easily load cryptocurrency into their browser's digital wallet is very powerful, as it connects the Web to a global internet-native payment network. "In the past, obtaining cryptocurrencies was a cumbersome process that took hours or even days. When you compare it with this seamless solution, which takes less than 30 seconds, it really is a gamechanger," added Hamel.

If you're looking for easy top-ups, you can get some through the Opera Touch browser for iOS and cryptocurrency wallet in the desktop browser. The crypto-purchasing feature is only available on the United States as of now, but Opera says that it will be rolled out to more regions on the near future.

Download Opera Touch for iPhone and iPad, available in numerous languages from the App Store. Moreover, you can download the Opera browser for Mac through the Opera website.

Are you looking to use the latest cryptocurrency purchasing feature built into Opera browsers? Let us know in the comments section below.