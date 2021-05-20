Opera GX Gaming Browser is Now Available as Beta on iOS and Android, Comes With Custom Skins, More

Opera GX gaming browser is finally available on iPhone and Android as a beta build. While web gaming is gradually picking up the pace on mobile platforms, Opera is offering a dedicated gaming browser with several customization options for gamers. If you are interested in checking it out for yourself, the new Opera GX gaming browser offers haptic feedback, custom skins, and much more on iOS and Android.

Opera GX Gaming Browser is Available As a Beta For iOS and Android - Public Release Coming in a Few Weeks

The new Opera GX gaming browser for iOS and Android is designed to be a mobile counterpart to the Opera GX browser that launched in 2019. It serves over nine million users worldwide and according to the company, there has been a strong demand for a mobile version. Opera shared the launch of the GX gaming browser or iOS and Android in a blog post today.

Opera Limited, one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced the launch of Opera GX Mobile – the world’s first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers. Opera GX Mobile builds on the rapid 190% year-over-year growth of Opera GX, Opera’s desktop browser used by over nine million gamers. Together, they form the perfect ecosystem of gaming-inspired browsers.

The Opera GX Mobile brings custom navigation with a built-in FAB or Fast Action Button. In addition to this, ut also features vibration and haptic feedback. You can also use the new Flow feature that lets you sync between mobile and desktop using a QR code. You can also use the same feature to transfer files up to 10MB in an encrypted manner.

GX Corner – a unique space on GX Mobile’s home screen featuring the latest gaming news, deals and a game release calendar. Opera GX Mobile also distinguishes itself with a unique gaming-inspired design with a set of four different color themes.

You can check out the video below for more details.

Opera GX is available in beta for iOS and Android and the company says that a public release is coming "in a few weeks." This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.