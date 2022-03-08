Opera GX integrates Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB keyboard to enhance browsing

Opera GX has incorporated Logitech G's well-known lighting innovation, LIGHTSYNC RGB, to change the gaming or browsing experience into a full-range lighting experience, including over 16.8 million colors.

Make adaptable lighting effects and animations to rejuvenate your gaming set-up in full polychromatic magnificence while using Opera GX

Launched during E3 in 2019, Opera GX is the world's first browser created for gamers who want to view the things they like.

Custom lighting effects and animations are an incredible way to make gaming experiences more vibrant and immersive, but who says the fun has to stop there? With Opera GX, gamers can level up their browsing experience by adding a programmable blast of color and animation, to make using the internet more engaging than ever. — Maciej Kocemba, Head of Opera GX

The Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB integration can be enabled by clicking on Easy Setup and going to GX Lights settings in Opera GX.

Opera GX was designed for gamers to bring an immersive gaming experience to browsing. By adding our LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, gamers can now illuminate their LIGHTSYNC RGB enabled keyboards and gaming gear with programmable custom lighting effects and animations, bringing a unique browsing experience to gamers. — Andrew Coonrad, Head of Product Management for gaming software, Logitech G

Gamers can change their experience by either choosing one of the preset lighting effects or animations or going further by making their custom creations. Custom effects and animations can be brought into the browser in only a single click, changing opening another tab, downloading new gaming content, or initiating the RAM, CPU, and network limiters into a full range of lighting experiences.

Opera GX will also display a preset GIF on your Logitech G keyboard when a notification appears from social media applications like Discord, Twitch, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, or Instagram.





























The most recent update of Opera GX implies that gamers can, as of now, begin releasing the force of Logitech G LIGHTSYNC RGB in their web browsing. Individuals who haven't yet joined the 13 million gamers who use Opera GX can join the activity by downloading it from the Opera GX website and joining the countless million-in number of dynamic users.