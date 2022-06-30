Open World Story-Driven Shooter Game Redfall Gets New Trailer

Today, Bethesda and Arkane have shared a new trailer dedicated to Redfall, their upcoming open world story-driven shooter game with optional cooperative play.

There isn't anything new in the trailer, but it is a good roundup of the game's main features. As a reminder, Arkane Austin's Game Director Harvey Smith confirmed that Redfall can be played solo as a classic Arkane-style experience.

Redfall Played Solo Is a Classic Arkane Experience, Says Harvey Smith

Slay Alone or Squad Up Redfall blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between. Unconventional Heroes Vs. The Night Created by science experiments gone wrong and gifted with psychic abilities, Redfall’s vampires will challenge you and your squad to get creative. You will choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers. DEVINDER CROUSLEY: A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.

LAYLA ELLISON: A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.

REMI DE LA ROSA: A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.

JACOB BOYER: An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.

Redfall will be released at some point in 2023 for PC and Xbox Series S|X.