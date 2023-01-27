Redfall Minimum PC Requirements Are Slightly Above Deathloop’s

Following the release date announcement of Redfall, Arkane Austin updated the game's Steam page with the minimum system requirements for PC.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended



Arkane's games have never been particularly demanding since they rely on stylized graphics. Judging from these minimum requirements, Redfall should be no exception.

Comparing them with Arkane Lyon's latest game Deathloop reveals very similar specs, although Redfall's are slightly higher. The CPU requirement is exactly the same, but the required RAM increased from 12 to 16 GB.

The GPU requirement is the same for AMD users (RX 580), though it has gone slightly up for NVIDIA users (GTX 1070, whereas Deathloop required a GTX 1060). The storage requirement also went up considerably from just 30 GB to 100 GB for Redfall, and the additional notes suggest that an SSD will be recommended this time.

Deathloop featured ray traced sun shadows and ambient occlusion as well as AMD FSR 2 and NVIDIA DLSS support on PC. However, given that Redfall uses a different engine (Epic's Unreal Engine, whereas Deathloop runs on the internal Void Engine), it is presently unclear whether the same features will be supported.

Redfall, an open world first-person shooter game with co-op support for up to 4 players, launches May 2nd for PC and Xbox Series S|X. Pre-orders are open now, with a Bite Back Edition (priced at $99.99) including two post-launch heroes, the Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment, the Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin, and one outfit per each of the four heroes available at launch.

Redfall will also be included on day one with the Game Pass subscription.