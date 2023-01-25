Redfall Shows Off Main and Side Quests, Bosses, and More; May Release Date Confirmed

There’s been a lot of confusion about what kind of game Redfall really is, as it initially seemed to be a sort of vampire-themed Left 4 Dead, but developer Arkane Studios insists it’s actually more like Far Cry or Borderlands. Well, today during the first Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, we got a juicier slice of open-world Redfall gameplay that provided a clearer vision of what the game is all about. We also got confirmation that, as rumored, the game will be launching in May.

The new dev video does indeed confirm a Far-Cry-esque feel for Redfall, as you’ll be ridding the map of vampires sector by sector by freeing safehouse and defeating vampire underbosses. The footage also provides a peek at a core story missions, a side mission that can be tackled in multiple ways, and even the Vampire God big bads you’ll be facing. You can check out the new Redfall gameplay for yourself, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Redfall? Here’s the game’s official description…

"The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

Redfall blends single and multiplayer options seamlessly - Venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.

- Venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between. Choose your squad - Created by science experiments gone wrong and gifted with psychic abilities, Redfall’s vampires will challenge you and your squad to get creative. You will choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.

Redfall launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2.