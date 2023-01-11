Xbox Developer Direct Confirmed, Forza Motorsport and Redfall Launch in “Next Few Months”

Earlier this week rumors emerged that Microsoft was preparing to drop a Xbox “Developer_Direct,” a new format of showcase similar to competitors’ Nintendo Direct and State of Play shows. Well, it seems the leakers were right on the money this time, as today Microsoft officially announced the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will drop in late January, and feature “extended gameplay showcases” for games launching “in the next few months” including Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online. So, yes, that seems to be a confirmation that all the games listed above are slated to be early 2023 releases for Xbox.

Here's a bit more info about what to expect from the show…

Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know. Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.

Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct. Redfall: The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

Interestingly, Microsoft has also confirmed a standalone show dedicated to Starfield is also coming down the pipe...

"To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works."

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct at January 25 at noon PT.