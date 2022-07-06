Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Feature A16 Bionic, The Diversification Trend Will Apply To iPhone 15 Pro and Future Models

Apple will launch its latest iPhone 14 lineup later this year with a boatload of forward-facing additions. We are expecting the company to announce four iPhone 14 models this year but there will be no iPhone 'mini' this time around and instead, we are expecting a larger iPhone 14 Max. Apple is planning to create a wider gap between the standard iPhone models and the 'Pro' versions. It is now being reported that only the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be bestowed with the new A16 Bionic chip. The standard models will stick to the A15 Bionic. In addition, Apple will make the new strategy an annual trend for iPhone 15 Pro and all future models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Apple's New A16 Bionic Chip, Trend Will Continue With all Future iPhone Releases

Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states in his latest report that the A16 Bionic chip will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also corroborated Kuo's predictions, suggesting that Apple wants to make the 'Pro' models stand out. It is safe to presume that Apple's decision could have been bolstered by the ongoing global chip shortage. However, Kuo believes that the chip shortage might not be a major factor but Apple's plan for a long-term diversification strategy. The new strategy will stretch to all future iPhone models.

In his latest Medium blog, Kuo mentions that the A16 Bionic chip will only be incorporated in the iPhone 14 Pro models, "significantly boosting the shipment proportion of new ‌iPhone‌ high-end models in 2H22 to 55-60% (vs. 40–50% in the past)."

The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future, so a high shipment proportion of iPhone high-end models will be the norm, favoring high-end camera component suppliers.

Apple's diversification strategy will create a bigger gap between the standard model and the 'Pro' models. This is similar to how Apple keeps a performance gap between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro models. In favor of Apple, the move would provide the high-end models with a unique selling point and boost sales by as much as 20 percent, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple's trend to keep the high-end A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro will also apply to future releases.

The iPhone 15 Pro will get the A17 Bionic chip while the standard models will feature the A16 Bionic. It was also previously noted that Apple's 2023 chip for the iPhone will be based on TSMC's 3nm technology for enhanced performance and battery life. In terms of design, the iPhone 14 models are expected to come with a notch while the 'Pro' models will rock a dual-cutout display. However, all iPhone 15 models, will feature a dual-cutout display with Face ID components and from the camera.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Since these are mere speculations, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt as the final word rests with the company. Share your insights with us in the comments.