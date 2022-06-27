M2 Chip Performance Compared Against All Recent Apple Chips in iPhone, iPad, and Macs

Apple launched its latest M2 chip with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at its WWDC event earlier this month. While the latter is available right now, Apple will release the MacBook Air sometime next month. The M2 chip in the new notebooks is quite capable when it comes to CPU and GPU performance. We have seen several reviews over the past few days showcasing the performance of the chip and how it handles heavy-duty tasks. A new comparison table has emerged that aims to show how the new M2 chip performs against older Apple Silicon from A13 Bionic to the M1 Ultra. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Check Out How Apple's Latest M2 Chip Performs Against Recent Apple Processors on iPhone, iPad, and Macs

Apple has come a long way and it is gearing up to launch the next generation of 3nm M2 Pro and M3 chips in the coming months. Earlier this year, Apple also unveiled the new Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra chip. If you think the M2 scores are impressive on Geekbench, the M1 Ultra blows it out of the water. With that said, the new comparison table aims to reflect the performance difference between each Apple Silicon ranging from the iPhone 11's A13 chip to the Mac Studio's M1 Ultra.

The comparison is conducted by Macworld, sharing Geelbench 5 results for all recent processors of the iPhone, iPad, and Macs. The publication mentions that the differing clock speeds for temperature control can result in varying performance.

The A15 Bionic is newer than the A14 Bionic that was in the previous iPad Air, but the performance gap between the two is slight, which is probably one of the reasons why Apple went with an M1 when it upgraded the iPad Air in 2022. The A15 Bionic in this tablet must be clocked down to maintain a proper operating temperature, so it’s not as fast as the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro. The M1-equipped iPad Pros and the iPad Air are the fastest models, and the gap between them and the iPad and iPad mini is significant. The staggered release makes it difficult to predict what Apple will do to the CPUs in the iPad and iPad mini; the iPad will probably get the A15 Bionic in its next upgrade, but what about the iPad mini? The M1 may run too hot for the iPad mini’s form, though it could run a clocked-down version.

The results are not at all surprising. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are the faster chips on the MacBook Pro lineup. You can check out the table above for Geekbench 5 Multi-core and Compute comparison. Apple will release more powerful variants of the M2 chip in the coming months which will offer further gains in CPU and GPU performance.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.