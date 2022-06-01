New Report Suggests Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Come With Upgraded A16 Bionic Chip

Apple will announce its upcoming flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a boatload of forward-facing improvements. In terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a dual-cutout display for Face ID and a front-facing camera. However, the standard models will stick to the notch, creating a wider gap with the 'Pro' models. Another major differentiating factor is the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro models while the standard models will stick to the A15 Bionic. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Feature Apple's Upgraded A16 Bionic Chip, Standard Models to Come WIth A15 Bionic

A new TrendForce report surrounding the global smartphone production briefly mentions that Apple will launch four iPhone 14 models later this year but only two will feature Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip. This is not the first time that we are hearing details of an upgraded processor for the iPhone 14 Pro models only. Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated back in March that only the 'Pro' iPhone models launching later this year will feature the new processor.

Apple Reportedly Moving iPad Production out of China Due to Supply Chain Disruption

Other than Kuo, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has also corroborated that the A15 Bionic will only be available on the standard models of the iPhone 14 lineup while the 'Pro' models will jump to the A16 Bionic chip. However, we have recently reported that the A16 Bionic chip will only feature minor upgrades over the current A15 Bionic. Possibly, the global chip shortage might have something to do with Apple's potential decision of segregating the chips for all iPhone models launching later this year.

This will be the first time Apple will equip the standard and the 'Pro' iPhone with different processors. It was previously rumored that Apple will host its fall event on September 13 to announce the new iPhone 14 models and Apple Watch models. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.