ONEXPLAYER AMD 5800U Version Now Available for Pre-Order

By Ule Lopez
ONEXPLAYER AMD 5800U

Today, the Steam Deck competitor known as the ONEXPLAYER Mini that brings with itself a RYZEN 5800U has become available for pre-purchase. We talked about this system before when it was distributed in China. However, it seems like now it's going to be available in the bigger market worldwide.

The new ONEXPLAYER Mini (AMD variant) features a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 8-cores and 16-threads and a boost clock reaching up to 4.4 GHz. The internal APU utilizes AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked as high as 2 GHz. The new handheld console system is fitted with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory which is only available for this specific model.

ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming console now available, starting at $840 US with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU

It's worth noting that AMD RYZEN 7 5800u adopts a new Zen3 architecture. Compared with the previous generation Zen2 architecture, the processor's single-core performance is improved by about 19%, and the dual-core performance is improved by about 21%.

In terms of RAM, the ONEXPLAYER adopts 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4 with a frequency of 4266mhz, and the hard disk is an NVMe solid-state disk with m.2 2280 specification, which supports pcie3 0x4, with storage capabilities of up to 512GB / 1TB / 2TB. This system also uses a 7-inch full-fit IPS screen with a native resolution of 1280 * 800.

Previously, we compared the specs of the ONEXPLAYER handheld with the Steam Deck and other kinds of handheld PCs on the market. If you want to see what the device brings to the table, don't fret. You will be able to compare the specs below:

2022 Handheld Gaming Consoles
WccftechAya Neo NEXTSteam DeckONEXPLAYER MiniONEXPLAYER Mini AMDNintendo Switch OLED
Picture
ArchitectureAMD Zen3AMD Zen2 & RDNA2Intel Tiger LakeAMD Zen3ARM Cortex
SoCRyzen 7 5800U
Ryzen 7 5825U		AMD Van GoghCore i7-1195G7Ryzen 7 5800UNVIDIA Tegra X1
SoC CPU8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz4C/8T up to 5.0 GHz8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz4x A57 + 4x A53
SoC GPUAMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHzAMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHzXe-LP (Iris) 96 EUs @ 1.4 GHzAMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHzNVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA
Memory16GB LPDDR4X-4266
32GB LPDDR4X-4266		16GB LPDDR5-550016GB LPDDR4X-426616GB LPDDR4X-42664GB LPDDR4-3200
Storage2TB NVMe64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)
256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4)		512GB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe0.5TB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe64GB
Display7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1920×1200 IPS7″ 1280×800 IPS
7″ 1920×1200 IPS		7″ 1280×720 OLED
ConnectivityWiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2WiFi 5,
Battery47 Whr40 Whr10455 mAh10455 mAh4310 mAh
WeightTBC669 g589 g589 g420g
DimensionsTBC29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm
OSWindows  11Steam OS 3.0 (Arch)Windows  11Windows  11Custom
Release Price $1,465 ADVANCED
$1,315 PRO (16G+1TB)
$1,565 PRO (32G+1TB)		$399 (16G+64GB)
$529 (16G+256GB)
$649 (16G+512GB)		$1,259 (16G+512GB)
$1,399 (16G+1TB)
$1,599 (16G+2TB)		¥5,299 (16G+512GB+HD)
¥5,599 (16G+1TB+HD)
¥6,599 (16G+2TB+HD)
¥5,599 (16G+512GB+FHD)
¥5,899 (16G+1TB+HD)
¥6,899 (16G+2TB+HD)		$349
Release DateFebruary 2022February 2022January 2022March 2022October 2021

The very first thing users will note is the price tag. Much like the AYANEO Next, the ONEXPLAYER AMD version has a high starting price point. In this case, the starting price point will be $999 USD. Obviously, units with higher memory and storage capabilities will cost a higher sum with the possibility of bringing a foldable Bluetooth keyboard as an extra accessory.

The ONEXPLAYER AMD 5800U version will be available for pre-order at 09:00 PT (16:00 UTC). The product will start to ship by April 20 and the price point of the system doesn't include shipping costs. After the initial pre-sales go through, the price of the system will rise to $1,259.

