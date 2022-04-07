ONEXPLAYER AMD 5800U Version Now Available for Pre-Order

Today, the Steam Deck competitor known as the ONEXPLAYER Mini that brings with itself a RYZEN 5800U has become available for pre-purchase. We talked about this system before when it was distributed in China. However, it seems like now it's going to be available in the bigger market worldwide.

The new ONEXPLAYER Mini (AMD variant) features a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 8-cores and 16-threads and a boost clock reaching up to 4.4 GHz. The internal APU utilizes AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked as high as 2 GHz. The new handheld console system is fitted with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory which is only available for this specific model.

ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming console now available, starting at $840 US with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU

It's worth noting that AMD RYZEN 7 5800u adopts a new Zen3 architecture. Compared with the previous generation Zen2 architecture, the processor's single-core performance is improved by about 19%, and the dual-core performance is improved by about 21%.

In terms of RAM, the ONEXPLAYER adopts 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4 with a frequency of 4266mhz, and the hard disk is an NVMe solid-state disk with m.2 2280 specification, which supports pcie3 0x4, with storage capabilities of up to 512GB / 1TB / 2TB. This system also uses a 7-inch full-fit IPS screen with a native resolution of 1280 * 800.

Previously, we compared the specs of the ONEXPLAYER handheld with the Steam Deck and other kinds of handheld PCs on the market. If you want to see what the device brings to the table, don't fret. You will be able to compare the specs below:

2022 Handheld Gaming Consoles Wccftech Aya Neo NEXT Steam Deck ONEXPLAYER Mini ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Nintendo Switch OLED Picture Architecture AMD Zen3 AMD Zen2 & RDNA2 Intel Tiger Lake AMD Zen3 ARM Cortex SoC Ryzen 7 5800U

Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Van Gogh Core i7-1195G7 Ryzen 7 5800U NVIDIA Tegra X1 SoC CPU 8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz 4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz 4C/8T up to 5.0 GHz 8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz 4x A57 + 4x A53 SoC GPU AMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHz AMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHz Xe-LP (Iris) 96 EUs @ 1.4 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHz NVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA Memory 16GB LPDDR4X-4266

32GB LPDDR4X-4266 16GB LPDDR5-5500 16GB LPDDR4X-4266 16GB LPDDR4X-4266 4GB LPDDR4-3200 Storage 2TB NVMe 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)

256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4) 512GB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe 0.5TB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe 64GB Display 7″ 1280×800 IPS 7″ 1280×800 IPS 7″ 1920×1200 IPS 7″ 1280×800 IPS

7″ 1920×1200 IPS 7″ 1280×720 OLED Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2 WiFi 5, Battery 47 Whr 40 Whr 10455 mAh 10455 mAh 4310 mAh Weight TBC 669 g 589 g 589 g 420g Dimensions TBC 29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm 26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm 26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm 24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm OS Windows 11 Steam OS 3.0 (Arch) Windows 11 Windows 11 Custom Release Price $1,465 ADVANCED

$1,315 PRO (16G+1TB)

$1,565 PRO (32G+1TB) $399 (16G+64GB)

$529 (16G+256GB)

$649 (16G+512GB) $1,259 (16G+512GB)

$1,399 (16G+1TB)

$1,599 (16G+2TB) ¥5,299 (16G+512GB+HD)

¥5,599 (16G+1TB+HD)

¥6,599 (16G+2TB+HD)

¥5,599 (16G+512GB+FHD)

¥5,899 (16G+1TB+HD)

¥6,899 (16G+2TB+HD) $349 Release Date February 2022 February 2022 January 2022 March 2022 October 2021

The very first thing users will note is the price tag. Much like the AYANEO Next, the ONEXPLAYER AMD version has a high starting price point. In this case, the starting price point will be $999 USD. Obviously, units with higher memory and storage capabilities will cost a higher sum with the possibility of bringing a foldable Bluetooth keyboard as an extra accessory.

The ONEXPLAYER AMD 5800U version will be available for pre-order at 09:00 PT (16:00 UTC). The product will start to ship by April 20 and the price point of the system doesn't include shipping costs. After the initial pre-sales go through, the price of the system will rise to $1,259.