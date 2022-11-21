OneXPlayer 2 Handheld Gaming Console Revealed, Powered By A Choice of AMD Ryzen 6000 or Intel 13th Gen CPU

OneXPlayer, the gaming side of One-Netbook, has announced the OneXPlayer 2, the latest handheld gaming console with Intel & AMD CPUs. The new handheld adds a significant feature to the system — the ability to undock the controls on each side of the device, similar to the Nintendo Switch series.

OneXPlayer 2 just announced, set for sale on Black Friday with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Intel Raptor Lake Core i7 CPUs

OneXPlayer has previously designed handhelds, utilizing the AMD Ryzen 5800U and Intel Core processors in a few different flavors and two different aesthetic designs. Today, the company launched the below video, signaling the newest handheld design next year.

OneXPlayer 2 will be officially launched in 2023, pre-order starting from Nov. 25th, stay tuned!#OneXPlayer2 pic.twitter.com/nvbnZQzlPS — OneXPlayer_Official (@OnexPlayer_) November 21, 2022

The newest series will begin launch on November 25, 2022, to coincide with the holidays, and will ship in the first quarter of 2023. The company has provided Wccftech with an exclusive specification sheet for the newest handheld, which we will discuss in more detail below.

With the OneXPlayer Mini (AMD 5800U version) that we reviewed, one of the complaints was about weight. Several review outlets had similar complaints, and it appears that OneXPlayer heard this and made some adjustments to "lessen the load" for portable gamers. Adding detachable controllers to each side of the screen is the most significant change, allowing users to "possibly" prop the screen up or lay flat, lessening the weight on the gamer. The magnetic keyboard is not new to the system, nor is the orange and black colorway shown in the video, which has been a staple with OneXPlayer.

Another change that may go unnoticed in some respects is the inclusion of the TF Card 4.0 support, which will allow users to use microSD card memory to add additional space. The company has not specified the limits of storage space that can be used at this time.

OneXPlayer and parent company One-Netbook has made it well known in advertising and design that it wants to meld work and play together with its different devices and mentioning "Game Console/Tablet/Laptop in One" in the video is not surprising. The One-Netbook A1 Pro was a mini laptop from the company that wanted users not to feel restricted from using it outside of work-related scenarios.

However, in the specification list above, we see an alternate white and blue colorway with the newest announcement, so it appears that OneXPlayer is offering more than just customizable RGBs on the system to users. It also coincides with the colors chosen for the OneXFly system that was reported last month.

Exclusive OneXPlayer 2 specification list. Image source: OneXPlayer.

With the video, the company has further specified using the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and the Intel Raptor Lake mobile series. The Intel CPU is still unknown outside of the generation but will likely be the mobile i7 variant, which, as we reported before, did not offer increased cores from the previous Alder Lake mobile processors.

OneXPlayer 2 will use the Radeon 680M GPU, which does not swerve from the previous AMD OneXPlayer Mini designs, as those two systems also utilize the same RDNA 2 architecture. OneXPlayer 2 uses an 8.4-inch 2.5K HD screen, which is the "sweet spot" for the company to design its handhelds. The memory has changed with the new successor system to use LPDDR5X above the LPDDR5 16GB memory. Still, it also has two listings on the specification sheet for RAM. If the company does confirm the use of LPDDR5X 16GB 6400 MHz frequency RAM modules, the system will most likely see an increase of close to 33% from the LPDDR5 memory used in previous generations.

The resolution on the OneXPlayer 2 is increased to 2560 x 1600 px, with an sRGB color gamut of 100%. Pixel density is at 360 PPI with a brightness of 350 nits. The new handheld will offer an increased battery to 65.8 Wh, or 17100mAh, which is improved from the 48Wh provided on the most recent OneXPlayer Mini models. The video shows it is a "laptop-grade" battery, which will assist with getting users up and running again after use. Battery charging to 100% appears to be one hour since the specifications show that the new system will only take thirty minutes to reach 50% unless any power limitations are activated.

Storage remains untouched from the OneXPlayer Mini AMD variants, as it will continue to use PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, and it is unclear if they will update to Gen4 (x4) for the new system.

Sound will now be offered through dual Harman Kardon-certified speakers, which may be a change from earlier generations of OneXPlayer systems.

OneXPlayer was to launch the system on December 15, 2022, but has pushed the release to this Friday, also known as "Black Friday," and has informed us that the shipments will begin in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing is unknown, but the highest tier OneXPlayer Mini AMD Ryzen 6800U, with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of memory, is currently $1,316 on the company's website.

