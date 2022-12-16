ONEXPLAYER 2 Handheld Console With AMD Ryzen 7 6800U To Be Priced at $899 US, Pre-Orders Open On 18th December

OneXPlayer has announced that the company's new gaming handheld console, the OneXPlayer 2 (or OXP2), will be available through pre-order in three days on December 18, 2022, retail for $899, and offer the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U mobile CPU.

ONEXPLAYER 2 handheld gaming console launches with new detachable controls, AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, Radeon 680M graphics, & an $899 price tag

The new OneXPlayer 2 Handheld console is dramatically different from previous models from OneXPlayer, offering a newer AMD mobile processor under the hood and many advancements to enhance gameplay for users, including detachable, ergonomic controls. The processor on the OXP2 is the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U mobile processor that will be backed by the Radeon 680M graphics, increasing not only the processing power but frame rates and other optimizations to all your AAA games.

In response to gamers and fans, One-Netbook increased the screen size to an 8.4-inch HD IPS display, pumping resolution as high as 2560 x 1600 px. The grips, which are now detachable, offer users a more comfortable feel than the previous models.

When we reviewed the OneXPlayer Mini with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, one of the complaints was that the design was hefty, and most reviewers found the device was better on their lap after some use. The weight also contributed to the design cons that most users found. With this new design, the controllers are more comfortable to hold onto, and the ability to detach them from the screen allows for the back stand to fit the screen and the grips to be used separately from the system, lessening the weight that was once there.

Harman speakers offer incredible sound for gaming and streaming video. Another addition to the grips is the Hall joystick technology users and fans also requested the device. Combined with the separated nature of the controls, family members and friends can play compatible co-op games, such as It Takes Two, to play on one system. Extra accessories that can be purchased are the 4096-level handwriting stylus or magnetic keyboard that the company provides on its gaming website.

The new OneXPlayer 2 has an MSRP of $899 and will be available for pre-order at 16:00 PDT on December 18, 2022, with an expected fulfillment and delivery date of March 2023.

