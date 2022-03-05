  ⋮  

ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming console now available, starting at $840 US with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU

By Jason R. Wilson
The Onexplayer Mini handheld gaming console was recently launched in Chinese markets, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor onboard. This new information follows AyaNeo Next's launch of the company's gaming system and the prior release of Onexplayer Mini's Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake CPU system.

ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Edition launches in China and carries the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor

The Onexplayer Mini by One Notebook is not fashioned with the latest CPU technology but offers adequate performance for lower-processing games. Competitor Valve officially launched its anticipated Steam Deck portable console offering RDNA2 graphics processing. AyaNeo Next and Onexplayer Mini benefit from being smaller in size but unfortunately carry hefty price tags for both handhelds.

The new One Notebook Onexplayer Mini (AMD variant) features a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 8-cores and 16-threads and a boost clock reaching up to 4.4 GHz. The internal APU utilizes AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked as high as 2 GHz. The new handheld console system is fitted with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory that is only available for this specific model.

The new Onexplayer Mini AMD Edition by One Notebook arrives with a new display alternative, measuring at 1280×800 screen resolution. However, the cost is relatively high for each model. The company's choice to use a screen with a lower resolution will impact the price and allow the product to be more accessible to a larger audience. There are currently six variations of the new Onexplayer Mini listed, including display and memory storage size.

Below is the current listing of available Onexplayer Mini handheld consoles:

  • 16GB/512GB/HD display for 5,299 CNY ($840)
  • 16GB/1TB/HD display for 5,599 CNY ($885)
  • 16GB/2TB/HD display for 6,599 CNY ($1,045)
  • 16GB/512GB/FHD display for 5,599 CNY ($885)
  • 16GB/1TB/FHD display for 5,899 CNY ($935)
  • 16GB/2TB/FHD display for 6,899 CNY ($1090)

Onexplayer will offer initial runs of the new handheld console to members of the Onexplayer QQ group. There is no official word when the new variant will be available for purchase from more retailers.

For more information about the One Notebook Onexplayer line of handheld and microcomputers, check out their products page for their current handheld console models, as well as to be able to purchase the new system directly through Onexplayer's website once it becomes available worldwide.

2022 Handheld Gaming Consoles
WccftechAya Neo NEXTSteam DeckONEXPLAYER MiniONEXPLAYER Mini AMDNintendo Switch OLED
Picture
ArchitectureAMD Zen3AMD Zen2 & RDNA2Intel Tiger LakeAMD Zen3ARM Cortex
SoCRyzen 7 5800U
Ryzen 7 5825U		AMD Van GoghCore i7-1195G7Ryzen 7 5800UNVIDIA Tegra X1
SoC CPU8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz4C/8T up to 5.0 GHz8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz4x A57 + 4x A53
SoC GPUAMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHzAMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHzXe-LP (Iris) 96 EUs @ 1.4 GHzAMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHzNVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA
Memory16GB LPDDR4X-4266
32GB LPDDR4X-4266		16GB LPDDR5-550016GB LPDDR4X-426616GB LPDDR4X-42664GB LPDDR4-3200
Storage2TB NVMe64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)
256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4)		512GB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe0.5TB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe64GB
Display7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1920×1200 IPS7″ 1280×800 IPS
7″ 1920×1200 IPS		7″ 1280×720 OLED
ConnectivityWiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2WiFi 5,
Battery47 Whr40 Whr10455 mAh10455 mAh4310 mAh
WeightTBC669 g589 g589 g420g
DimensionsTBC29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm
OSWindows  11Steam OS 3.0 (Arch)Windows  11Windows  11Custom
Release Price $1,465 ADVANCED
$1,315 PRO (16G+1TB)
$1,565 PRO (32G+1TB)		$399 (16G+64GB)
$529 (16G+256GB)
$649 (16G+512GB)		$1,259 (16G+512GB)
$1,399 (16G+1TB)
$1,599 (16G+2TB)		¥5,299 (16G+512GB+HD)
¥5,599 (16G+1TB+HD)
¥6,599 (16G+2TB+HD)
¥5,599 (16G+512GB+FHD)
¥5,899 (16G+1TB+HD)
¥6,899 (16G+2TB+HD)		$349
Release DateFebruary 2022February 2022January 2022March 2022October 2021

News Sources: Liliputing , Videocardz

