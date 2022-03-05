ONEXPLAYER Mini handheld gaming console now available, starting at $840 US with AMD Ryzen 7 5800U ‘Zen 3’ CPU

The Onexplayer Mini handheld gaming console was recently launched in Chinese markets, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor onboard. This new information follows AyaNeo Next's launch of the company's gaming system and the prior release of Onexplayer Mini's Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake CPU system.

ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Edition launches in China and carries the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor

The Onexplayer Mini by One Notebook is not fashioned with the latest CPU technology but offers adequate performance for lower-processing games. Competitor Valve officially launched its anticipated Steam Deck portable console offering RDNA2 graphics processing. AyaNeo Next and Onexplayer Mini benefit from being smaller in size but unfortunately carry hefty price tags for both handhelds.

The new One Notebook Onexplayer Mini (AMD variant) features a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 8-cores and 16-threads and a boost clock reaching up to 4.4 GHz. The internal APU utilizes AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked as high as 2 GHz. The new handheld console system is fitted with 16GB of LPDDR4X-4266 memory that is only available for this specific model.

The new Onexplayer Mini AMD Edition by One Notebook arrives with a new display alternative, measuring at 1280×800 screen resolution. However, the cost is relatively high for each model. The company's choice to use a screen with a lower resolution will impact the price and allow the product to be more accessible to a larger audience. There are currently six variations of the new Onexplayer Mini listed, including display and memory storage size.

Below is the current listing of available Onexplayer Mini handheld consoles:

16GB/512GB/HD display for 5,299 CNY ($840)

16GB/1TB/HD display for 5,599 CNY ($885)

16GB/2TB/HD display for 6,599 CNY ($1,045)

16GB/512GB/FHD display for 5,599 CNY ($885)

16GB/1TB/FHD display for 5,899 CNY ($935)

16GB/2TB/FHD display for 6,899 CNY ($1090)

Onexplayer will offer initial runs of the new handheld console to members of the Onexplayer QQ group. There is no official word when the new variant will be available for purchase from more retailers.

For more information about the One Notebook Onexplayer line of handheld and microcomputers, check out their products page for their current handheld console models, as well as to be able to purchase the new system directly through Onexplayer's website once it becomes available worldwide.

2022 Handheld Gaming Consoles Wccftech Aya Neo NEXT Steam Deck ONEXPLAYER Mini ONEXPLAYER Mini AMD Nintendo Switch OLED Picture Architecture AMD Zen3 AMD Zen2 & RDNA2 Intel Tiger Lake AMD Zen3 ARM Cortex SoC Ryzen 7 5800U

Ryzen 7 5825U AMD Van Gogh Core i7-1195G7 Ryzen 7 5800U NVIDIA Tegra X1 SoC CPU 8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz 4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz 4C/8T up to 5.0 GHz 8C/16T @ 4.4 GHz 4x A57 + 4x A53 SoC GPU AMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHz AMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHz Xe-LP (Iris) 96 EUs @ 1.4 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 2.0 GHz NVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA Memory 16GB LPDDR4X-4266

32GB LPDDR4X-4266 16GB LPDDR5-5500 16GB LPDDR4X-4266 16GB LPDDR4X-4266 4GB LPDDR4-3200 Storage 2TB NVMe 64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)

256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4) 512GB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe 0.5TB, 1TB, 2TB NVMe 64GB Display 7″ 1280×800 IPS 7″ 1280×800 IPS 7″ 1920×1200 IPS 7″ 1280×800 IPS

7″ 1920×1200 IPS 7″ 1280×720 OLED Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 4.0 x2 WiFi 5, Battery 47 Whr 40 Whr 10455 mAh 10455 mAh 4310 mAh Weight TBC 669 g 589 g 589 g 420g Dimensions TBC 29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm 26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm 26.0 x 10.6 x 2.3 cm 24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm OS Windows 11 Steam OS 3.0 (Arch) Windows 11 Windows 11 Custom Release Price $1,465 ADVANCED

$1,315 PRO (16G+1TB)

$1,565 PRO (32G+1TB) $399 (16G+64GB)

$529 (16G+256GB)

$649 (16G+512GB) $1,259 (16G+512GB)

$1,399 (16G+1TB)

$1,599 (16G+2TB) ¥5,299 (16G+512GB+HD)

¥5,599 (16G+1TB+HD)

¥6,599 (16G+2TB+HD)

¥5,599 (16G+512GB+FHD)

¥5,899 (16G+1TB+HD)

¥6,899 (16G+2TB+HD) $349 Release Date February 2022 February 2022 January 2022 March 2022 October 2021

