OneXPlayer 2 Handheld Console Adds New 8.4-inch Screen, Detachable Controllers, & More To Its Arsenal

Two days ago, OneXPlayer held a live event where they launched the OneXPlayer 2, the next in line of handheld gaming PCs that features the AMD Radeon 7 6800U CPU and a larger screen size compared to its predecessors. Another revolutionary feature (at least for a handheld PC gaming device) is detachable controllers. One-Netbook, the parent company for OneXPlayer, doesn't want players only to use the new OneXPlayer as a gaming device. The developers want users to feel they can game, stream movies, and work on their new devices.

One-Netbook introduces the next-gen OneXPlayer 2 handheld PC with options for work, leisure, and play and the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor

In addition to a new look and features, OneXPlayer introduces the new Play Center integrated software that supports features like frame locking, management over power consumption and GPU frequency, and fan speed. Users interested in pre-buying the OneXPlayer 2 can do so through the company's current Indiegogo campaign, with pricing currently at $989. Orders will be available until February 1, 2023, at 7:59 am PST.

The OneXPlayer has several new features and accessories that users can purchase with the new OneXPlayer 2. On the back of the system is a hidden stand; the screen is compatible with the 4096-level pressure-sensitive handwriting pen and a proprietary magnetic keyboard so that users can use the OneXPlayer 2 as a notebook, tablet, or gaming device.

2 of 9

The weight of the OneXPlayer 2 is 712g without the handles attached and 862g attached. The system offers a USB-C 4.0 interface to connect to an external dock or 4K screen. Battery life is decent, with capacities of 65.5Wh, but the company includes a 100W gallium nitride charger which can get you up to fifty percent power in only thirty minutes.

Inside the OneXPlayer 2 is the AMD Radeon 7 6800U processor. Readers might remember the review we wrote on the original OneXPlayer Mini with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU and 8-inch screen. Now, users can expect higher performance power and an 8.4-inch IPS "full lamination" screen offering maximum resolutions of 2560 x 1600 px with 100% sRGB color gamut and pixel density of 358PPI.

The full-screen resolution is only 2.5K, but the developers promise clear and clean graphics. For graphics, the AMD Radeon 680M core graphics power most games, and the system offers LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory for memory. Additionally, users can expect the PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD to assist with performance, with power consumption levels maxing out at 20W. OneXPlayer ensures users will have their hard drive cooled by a nan-carbon copper heat sink, reducing the temperatures by up to 7° C.

OneXPlayer 2's cooling system offers one fan with a 75mm diameter and 71 LCD polymer fan blades to run silently and increase the internals' durability. This writer remembers the OneXPlayer Mini had a loud fan that you could turn off manually, but it was noticeable during gameplay. OneXPlayer has a PWM speed control that adjusts the fans' speed depending on the temperature. Two copper tubes measuring 8.6mm wide with a return-shape design and an additional surface area of 10,108²mm assist with heat dissipation in the system.

Honeywell's phase change thermal conductivity fin ensures the device keeps a power consumption of 28W. OneXPlayer developers state that after one hour of use, the front and back temperatures range between 21 to 40.9° C. The grips can maintain even lower temperatures due to their unique design.

The grips on the OneXPlayer 2 are ergonomic and offer the ALPS gaming-grade joysticks with the same technology in the shoulder and trigger keys, measuring 7.5mm high and with an 18° angle of tilt. The linear trigger stroke is around 8.1mm, with a micro-action shoulder key with a keystroke between 0.2 to 1mm. Each handle has a dual vibration motor that can be customized depending on the game. OneXPlayer developers have researched to ensure that the joystick will have no center circle dead zone and support auto-calibration.

Sound comes by way of the dual speakers by audio equipment manufacturer Harman. Each speaker has been tuned and tested to meet certification standards, offering a well-balanced and pleasing sound. Check out the company's Indiegogo campaign here. OneXPlayer 2 systems are expected to ship in February 2023 after the end of the campaign.

News Source: OneXPlayer 2 on Indiegogo