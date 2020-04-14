Here's the first ever OnePlus 8 Pro durability test video, and it clearly shows the phone will handle everyday life in a snap.

JerryRigEverything OnePlus 8 Pro Durability Test Shows You Don't Have to Worry About Bending at All

The OnePlus 8 Pro is official and it's a beast of a phone, with focus on speed and performance being the order of the day - the usual stuff really. While the phone does pack a lot of power under the hood, how does it do on the outside in terms of durability? The OnePlus 8 Pro durability test reveals it all.

The display scratches pretty easily when it comes face to face with a very hard surface, and that is understandable. If the display was made in such a way that it didn't scratch easily then it would shatter into a million pieces when it hits the floor. That's how glass works until someone offers a breakthrough in the tech.

The phone's metal frame on the other hand doesn't do nicely when scratched with a razor blade, as the paint pretty easily chips off in a few strokes. The frosted glass back also scratches easily if you give it a hard rub using a metal object, but it shouldn't be a problem in real life as long as you keep the phone away from a pocket where you store your keys.

Last but not the least is the bend test which is why you're here. Applying pressure to the front and back, the OnePlus 8 Pro durability video shows that the phone does flex a little but it does not lose its integrity at all and easily returns to its original shape, something potential buyers should take note of. Obviously, this structural integrity will truly see the light of day when we see several drop tests of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Starting at $899, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a very capable phone and one which will resonate well with fans as long as they don't keep the price tag in sight at all times. If it's performance you're after, this phone delivers on that front. From an HDR+ display to Snapdragon 855, 5G, 120Hz display and more, you can expect great things from this handset.