One Piece: Odyssey will Release on January 13, 2023

The release date and system requirements for One Piece: Odyssey have been revealed today during Tokyo Game Show 2022. The game is going to release January 13, 2023 and with the announcement of the release date comes a new trailer showcasing the game's upcoming features. The trailer can be seen below, straight from Bandai-Namco's channel:

One Piece: Odyssey is a traditional JRPG featuring turn-based combat powered by a rock-paper-scissors system. The game's exploration mechanics will allow players to take advantage of each of the Straw Hats' unique abilities. The game will also feature new characters and monster designs by series creator Eiichiro Oda, and a soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba.

The game's system requirements for the upcoming PC version have also been revealed today. The system requirements are as follows:

MINIMUM

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290X

GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 290X DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

RECOMMENDED

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 35 GB available space

The development team has stated that One Piece: Odyssey has been worked on for several years. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series. So, you'll have a great experience if you are a fan of the manga.

One Piece: Odyssey is scheduled to be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023. In other news, more details regarding the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection were revealed during this year's Capcom Showcase. Capcom has also confirmed that the game will have online features.