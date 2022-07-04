Menu
One Piece Odyssey New Gameplay Footage Showcases Exploration, Combat and More

Jul 4, 2022
One Piece Odyssey

New One Piece Odyssey gameplay footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the role-playing game in development by ILCA.

The new footage, which has been shared on YouTube by Gematsu, was shown during an Anime Expo 2022 livestream on July 2nd, and it provides a new look at some of the game's mechanics like exploration, turn-based combat, and more.

One Piece Odyssey will be a traditional JRPG featuring, as already mentioned, turn-based combat powered by a rock-paper-scissors system and exploration mechanics that will allow players to take advantage of each of the Straw Hats' unique abilities. The game will also feature new characters and monster designs by series creator Eiichiro Oda, and a soundtrack composed by Motoi Sakuraba.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled!

Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime this year.

