One Piece Odyssey New Trailer Focuses On Gameplay Systems

A new One Piece Odyssey trailer was shared online today, providing a better look at the gameplay systems that will power the Straw Hats' next adventure launching next month worldwide on PC and consoles.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, is an 11-minute long trailer that goes over combat and exploration mechanics, item crafting, the equipment system, and much more. With all these systems in place, One Piece Odyssey is setting out to be a complete JRPG experience that even those who aren't into Eiichiro Oda's works all that much can enjoy.

Master the strengths of each Straw Hat member in battles that never play out the same way twice. Scramble Areas add a new dimension to combat, while Dramatic Scenes spice up encounters with unexpected events.

Field Actions give every Straw Hat a role while exploring. Cut through iron bars with Zoro or build bridges with Franky.

Craft combat items like Usopp’s Trick Balls or buff your party with Sanji’s delicious dishes to gain the edge in tough encounters.

Power up your characters any way you want with the flexible equipment system that lets the player customize and improve equipment as they see fit.

One Piece Odyssey launches on January 12th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with a playable demo releasing a few days earlier. Learn more about the upcoming game by checking out Kai's preview.

While One Piece Odyssey will be an original tale for Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew, expect to spend a lot of time exploring and revisiting past memories to help restore their prior abilities. In order to repair the Hysteria broken memories, players will revisit past adventures and locales throughout their time spent on Waford and Memoria. Water 7 and Alabasta are but two locales revealed this early on but anticipate a wide array of locations to revisit. Unfortunately, Wano seems to be off-limits for what's to come in One Piece Odyssey despite the arc both beginning and ending during the whole development cycle of this upcoming JRPG.