Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will Support Online Functions

Capcom has revealed new details regarding the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection during today's broadcast at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show. The biggest highlight of the news is that the compilation will have support for online battles across every entry in the series as well as the ability to trade Battle Chips with other players.

But let's run down the details that were announced before that. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will be a 10-game collection that will be delivered in two volumes. The collection as a whole will include the following titles:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

The game will also feature a High Image Quality filter that allows you to switch the in-game graphics to soft rendering, a Gallery mode which will also have over 1,000 illustrations, and a music player that will allow you to listen to 188 songs from the series. Additionally, you're going to have a very particular companion that will join you in your journey.

The Capcom Online program confirmed that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will have a 3D MegaMan.EXE companion that will guide you through the game selection screen and gallery, which recreated the PET screen. MegaMan.EXE will have various reactions depending on your play and control style.

And yes, the Online functionality will be implemented across all 10 titles. All 10 of these games will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam players. The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy collection will be distributed across two volumes. Volume 1 will bring the first three games while Volume 2 will focus on entries 4-6. The collection will be available at some point in 2023.