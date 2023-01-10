One Piece Odyssey PlayStation Consoles Early Comparison Video Highlights Stuttering Issues On PS5 And More

One Piece Odyssey, the JRPG by ILCA and Bandai Namco based upon the popular manga series by Eiichiro Oda, is releasing this week on PC and consoles, but players can get a taste of the game right now thanks to a playable demo that is now available on consoles.

An early comparison video based upon this playable demo was shared on YouTube today by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlighting the differences between the PlayStation versions of the game. While the PlayStation 5 version of the game comes with some visual improvements over the PS4 and PS4 Pro versions, it also comes with some stuttering issues in Quality Mode, which makes the game run at 2160p resolution and 30 frames per second. Performance Mode is also disappointing, as it still targets 30 frames per second but at 1080p resolution.

- This comparison has been made with the demo version of One Piece Odyssey. Its performance corresponds to the final version of the game.

- PS5 presents some improvements in textures, drawing distance, vegetation, anti-aliasing and shadows.

- However, the differences are hardly noticeable due to the artistic style of the game.

- Some stuttering problems in quality mode on PS5. 1080p performance mode seems insufficient considering that this is an intergenerational title with anecdotal graphical improvements.

- PS4 Pro must settle for similar quality to PS4 slight sharpness improvements with the same internal resolution.

- The framerate on PS4/PS4 Pro has slight stuttering issues, but nothing remarkable.

- In short, One Piece Odyssey is a solid game and an acceptable visual result on PS4, but with insufficient improvements on PS4 Pro and PS5.

While One Piece Odyssey features an original story, the game will allow players to relive past memories to allow the Straw Hat crew to restore their lost abilities. Among them will be Water 7 and Alabasta, as highlighted by Kai in his preview.

While One Piece Odyssey will be an original tale for Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew, expect to spend a lot of time exploring and revisiting past memories to help restore their prior abilities. In order to repair the Hysteria broken memories, players will revisit past adventures and locales throughout their time spent on Waford and Memoria. Water 7 and Alabasta are but two locales revealed this early on but anticipate a wide array of locations to revisit. Unfortunately, Wano seems to be off-limits for what's to come in One Piece Odyssey despite the arc both beginning and ending during the whole development cycle of this upcoming JRPG.

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on January 12th worldwide. A playable demo featuring the first two hours of the game is now available for download on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.