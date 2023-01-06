One Piece Odyssey Free Demo Gives Players a 2-Hour Taste of the Game Next Week

One Piece Odyssey arrives next week, but if you can’t wait to get your hands on the promising-looking RPG, Bandai Namco will be releasing a free demo of the game a few days before launch. We’ve known a demo was coming for a while, but today, One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki outlined what it entails. You’ll be able to play roughly the first 1 to 2 hours of Odyssey, with Bandai Namco hoping to show players this isn’t a typical slow-paced JRPG. The progress you make in the demo will transfer to the full game and everyone who plays will get access to a special “Golden Jelly” item.

“The One Piece Odyssey free demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious new island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.”

Need to know more about One Piece Odyssey? Do check out Wccftech’s latest hands-on preview and the following official description…

“A new RPG from the hugely popular manga and anime series One Piece, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the series!

The famed pirate, Monkey. D. Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. But during their voyage they are caught in a storm and shipwrecked. They find themselves washed up on a lush tropical island surrounded by constantly raging storms...

Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular One Piece anime!”

One Piece Odyssey launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on January 13. The free demo will be available on consoles on January 10.