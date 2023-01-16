One Piece Odyssey New Mod Increases Difficulty

One Piece Odyssey is among the best games based on Eiichiro Oda's series ever made, but it is not without its flaws. Chief among them is the low difficulty level, which makes most of the game a cakewalk even for those who are not role-playing games experts.

While console players do not have many options to increase the difficulty of the game developed by ILCA, PC players can now make One Piece Odyssey a little more challenging with a new mod by Narkon that is now available for download from Nexus Mods which scales all enemies' stats and tweaks other mechanics such as Experience reward and more.

Hard:

Experience Reward: 95%

HP: 130%

Attack: 170%

Defense: 130%

Luck: 125%

Agility: + 2

Resistance Boosts: + 15%

Medium:

Experience Reward: 97%

HP: 120%

Attack: 150%

Defense: 125%

Luck: 115%

Agility: + 1

Resistance Boosts: + 10%

All:

Area One Exp Reward: 80%

Makes Luffy slightly weaker to Slash but slightly stronger against Sleep.

Makes Zoro slightly stronger against confusion but slightly weaker against sleep.

Makes Sanji weaker to Charm.

Makes Nami slightly weak to Dazzle.

Outside of the low difficulty and a few other issues, One Piece Odyssey is a solid JRPG and a celebration of the series that all fans will enjoy, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the PlayStation 5 version.

As a turn-based JRPG, One Piece Odyssey hits the mark more often than not and is one of the highest-quality licensed IP titles to come from Shonen Jump's lineage of manga, but something is missing from making this adventure truly special. If fans are looking for a celebration of Oda's work, this Odyssey is a trip worth taking. However, if you're considering this as the first trip aboard the Going Merry, a few hundred chapters of light reading might be the essential primer you need to get the most out of becoming Luffy's nakama.

One Piece Odyssey is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide.