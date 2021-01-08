Official Galaxy S21 Marketing Renders Show off the Frosted Glass

The Galaxy S21 leaks are all over the place, and they have been for some time now, and they are not going to stop, either. The phones are going official on 14th January later this month, which means that they are less than a week away; however, even that is not going to stop the leaks from coming in as we have something more to show you today.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks, has managed to get his hands on the official marketing renders of the Galaxy S21 series, and honestly, the devices look lovely, to say the least. Especially how the frosted glass complements the glossy camera island, while we are not sure if it's going to be frosted, or it's just in the renders, but I am keeping my hopes high, and so should you.

The Official Marketing Renders of the Galaxy S21 Show The Device in Two Variants and Color Options

Now, the marketing renders show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21+. The former is in the Phantom Black and the latter being in the Phantom Violet color. Honestly, I love the two-tone design, which is very prominent on the Phantom V. Glossy gold looks amazing with the frosted violet. While the Phantom Black is a bit more laidback but still manages to make a statement. Have a look at the renders below.

At this point, there is nothing about the Galaxy S21 series that is a surprise. We do have the idea about the pricing, we know what the specs are going to be, we also know that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first device in the Galaxy S series that will have support for S-Pen. We also know that Samsung plans on launching more colors as a part of their post-launch plan. So, pretty much is confirmed at this point.

The Galaxy S21 will be bringing the Exynos 2100, which will go official on 12th January, whereas the Unpacked event is taking place on 14th January.