Galaxy S21 URL Stubs Show Samsung Preparing Over 900+ Variants

The Galaxy S21 series is going official in a week, and there is no denying that the world is excited about the upcoming flagships. However, it seems that Samsung is preparing for the launch in full swing as the company has generated URLs showing over 900 variants that will be releasing across the market.

Of course, you are getting the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, but all these devices will be available in several colors and storage options.

The Galaxy S21 URL Stubs Show a Large List of Variants Coming Soon Along with Some New Colors

The list was provided by Evan Blass, who shared the screenshot on his Voice profile, and it shows the devices across several model numbers and colors. Interestingly, aside from the obvious model numbers, the URLs also revealed the colors that Samsung would be releasing probably after the launch. You can look at the URL list below.

Now, we will get the obvious devices such as the Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G. However, the following colors are also going to release sooner or later, and all the colors are prepended with "Phantom", here's a list below.

Black

Brown

Gold

Gray

Navy

Pink

Red

Silver

Titanium

Violet

White

The already confirmed colors are Phantom Black, Pink, Silver, Violet, and Gold, but the rest of the colors are new, and honestly, I am excited to see what Samsung does with these colorways. Considering the Galaxy S21 series's design, these colors will look striking, and I am more excited about seeing whether these colors will come with a dual-tone finish as some of the other colors.

The Galaxy S21 series is set to go official on 14th January and will be bringing along Galaxy Buds Pro, as well. The series is cheaper than the predecessor, with the flagship S21 Ultra having support for S-Pen.