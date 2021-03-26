Oddworld: Soulstorm Gets New Gameplay During FGS Spring Showcase
New Oddworld: Soulstorm gameplay has been shared online, showcasing more of the soon to be released new entry in the series.
The new footage, which has been shared during yesterday's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, focuses on one of the game's stages, showcasing Abe's abilities and how they will help him deal with the Glukkons and the many traps they have laid out to take him out.
New gameplay from Oddworld: Soulstorm with developer commentary from series creator Lorne Lanning.
Oddworld: Soulstorm is an upcoming platform game developed and published by Oddworld Inhabitants for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be the continuation of 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
Oddworld: Soulstorm launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on April 6th worldwide.
In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you reprise the role of Abe the Mudokon, accidental hero turned leader of a growing revolution. We first met Abe in the first game of the quintology, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty. Abe is a floor-waxer at Mullock the Glukkon’s RuptureFarms meat packing plant. He accidentally learns about Molluck’s plan to turn Mudokons into tasty treats. He wants to save himself, but he’s compelled him to try to save everyone. His selfless act is the spark that sets the revolution ablaze.
Try to save the more than 1,000 Mudokons. There is power in many. They will help you solve puzzling puzzles. And, you can harness their collective energy.
As you traverse the 2.9D environments, you will scavenge for necessary resources by pickpocketing enemies, looting lockers, and sifting through trash cans. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that you can use or even, for the first time in Oddworld history, give to your followers. This gives you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges.