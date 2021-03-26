Oddworld: Soulstorm Gets New Gameplay During FGS Spring Showcase

New Oddworld: Soulstorm gameplay has been shared online, showcasing more of the soon to be released new entry in the series.

The new footage, which has been shared during yesterday's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, focuses on one of the game's stages, showcasing Abe's abilities and how they will help him deal with the Glukkons and the many traps they have laid out to take him out.

New gameplay from Oddworld: Soulstorm with developer commentary from series creator Lorne Lanning. Oddworld: Soulstorm is an upcoming platform game developed and published by Oddworld Inhabitants for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be the continuation of 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

Oddworld: Soulstorm launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on April 6th worldwide.