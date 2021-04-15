Oddworld: Soulstorm 1.07 Patch Introduces Quality of Life Improvements, Multiple Fixes

A new Oddworld: Soulstorm patch has gone live on PC and PlayStation consoles, introducing new quality of life improvements and more fixes.

The 1.07 patch brings improvements to the Slig AI, prioritizes door interaction over pickpocketing, and introduces a new confirmation step for the Restarting Level option.

Mudokons now throw given items at Sligs after dying and reloading a save

Improvements to Slig AI

Spender statistic can now be improved on repeated playthroughs

Fixed control lockup in levels with many flares

Door interaction is now prioritized over pickpocketing

Mudokon Followers will follow Abe regardless of how far Abe gets from them

Restart Level from the Pause Menu now has a confirmation step

The new Oddworld: Soulstorm also fixes several other issues as well as some tweaks for The Blimp and Hijack the Train level to make them easier to complete.

Fixed Sawblade getting stuck in the down position in Necrum, which was blocking progress

The Good Ending video will now play when conditions are right

Explosions now explode more reliably

Cured Mudokon followers no longer show prompt to be Healed a second time when hit by Sligs

Removed option to Continue to the next level from the End of Level Summary screen when in Level Select mode. This was a bug, Level Select mode is supposed to be self-contained levels!

Tweaked cover in The Blimp level so that it is easier to avoid being hit

Rebalanced Slig Mama to make it easier to complete the Hijack the Train level.

Changed the counter for savable Mudokons in The Ruins so that it now shows the correct figure of 200.

The game will no longer crash when run on systems set to Arabic.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store as well as on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.