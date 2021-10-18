Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Announced, Due by the End of November
Oddworld Inhabitants announced the upcoming release of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. This edition will be released by the end of November, featuring improved gameplay mechanics and 'motion code'.
The digital price has been confirmed to be $39.99, while Xbox fans who are into physical editions will be able to choose between the Day One Edition (which costs $49.99) and the Collector’s Edition (priced at $149.99). French publisher Microids is co-publishing the retail version of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition alongside Oddworld Inhabitants.
The Collector’s Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case, 9” Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo and tribal stickers. The Day One Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case. Pre-order either version, or both, at participating retailers and you will also get access to the game’s Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.
Oddworld: Soulstorm was released earlier this year on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Francesco rated the game 8.5 out of 10.
With an excellent stage and puzzle design, an engaging story that takes some unexpectedly dark turns, and a great presentation, Oddworld: Soulstorm is as good as the first entries in the series if not even better thanks to some new gameplay mechanics. The high challenge level and some other issues here and there may put off some players, but don't let them stop you, even if you just have a passing interest in the series, or the genre as a whole: a game like Oddworld: Soulstorm hasn't been released in a very long time.
