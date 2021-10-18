Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Announced, Due by the End of November

Oddworld Inhabitants announced the upcoming release of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. This edition will be released by the end of November, featuring improved gameplay mechanics and 'motion code'.

The digital price has been confirmed to be $39.99, while Xbox fans who are into physical editions will be able to choose between the Day One Edition (which costs $49.99) and the Collector’s Edition (priced at $149.99). French publisher Microids is co-publishing the retail version of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition alongside Oddworld Inhabitants.

The Collector’s Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case, 9” Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo and tribal stickers. The Day One Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case. Pre-order either version, or both, at participating retailers and you will also get access to the game’s Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

Oddworld: Soulstorm was released earlier this year on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Francesco rated the game 8.5 out of 10.