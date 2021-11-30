Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Launch Trailer Provides Quick Look at New Content
A new Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition trailer has been shared online today, providing a quick look at the game and the additional features included in the new release.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, celebrates the game's release by showcasing what it is that makes it so engaging.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition improves on the original game with improved gameplay mechanics and motion code and introduces new content such as Vykkers Labs. Even without the additional content, the game by Oddworld Inhabitants was a very good one, as I highlighted in my review of the PlayStation 5 release.
With an excellent stage and puzzle design, an engaging story that takes some unexpectedly dark turns, and a great presentation, Oddworld: Soulstorm is as good as the first entries in the series if not even better thanks to some new gameplay mechanics. The high challenge level and some other issues here and there may put off some players, but don't let them stop you, even if you just have a passing interest in the series, or the genre as a whole: a game like Oddworld: Soulstorm hasn't been released in a very long time.
Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. All existing users get the new content with a free update.
Oddworld: Soulstorm FeaturesAction Adventure Platforming: Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as they like, whether aggressively or passively.
Narrative: A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition.
2.9D: Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer dimension.
Quarma: Quarma is a feature that reflects your actions in the game and will influence the eventual fate of Abe and his followers.
Scavenger’s Economy: Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans to acquire resources. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game’s many challenges.
