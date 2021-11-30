Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Launch Trailer Provides Quick Look at New Content

A new Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition trailer has been shared online today, providing a quick look at the game and the additional features included in the new release.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, celebrates the game's release by showcasing what it is that makes it so engaging.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Announced, Due by the End of November

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition improves on the original game with improved gameplay mechanics and motion code and introduces new content such as Vykkers Labs. Even without the additional content, the game by Oddworld Inhabitants was a very good one, as I highlighted in my review of the PlayStation 5 release.

With an excellent stage and puzzle design, an engaging story that takes some unexpectedly dark turns, and a great presentation, Oddworld: Soulstorm is as good as the first entries in the series if not even better thanks to some new gameplay mechanics. The high challenge level and some other issues here and there may put off some players, but don't let them stop you, even if you just have a passing interest in the series, or the genre as a whole: a game like Oddworld: Soulstorm hasn't been released in a very long time.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. All existing users get the new content with a free update.