Oddworld: Soulstorm Update 1.08 Introduces New Interface Options, Bug Fixes

A new Oddworld: Soulstorm update has gone live on PC and PlayStation consoles, introducing new interface options and more bug fixes.

Update 1.08 introduces the ability to turn off both the main HUD UI and the badge alerts in the Settings. The latter can be especially distracting at times.

Oddworld: Soulstorm 1.07 Patch Introduces Quality of Life Improvements, Multiple Fixes

New features: Players can now turn off the main HUD UI in the Settings

Players can now turn off the badge alerts in the Settings

The Oddworld: Soulstorm update 1.08 update also introduces the level-specific bug fixes detailed below.

Level-specific bug fixes: Multiple fixes for out of world jumps in certain levels

Potential progression blockers fixed in Brewery and Slig Barracks

The moving Royal Jelly fixed at the end of CD Yards

Motion detectors fixed in Necrum

Sorrow Valley’s Flying Slig explosions fixed

Fixes for Sanctum respawn issues

Fix for the train not being at the end of Phat Station under certain situations

Sorrow Valley missing bird portal fix

Rocksaw audio fix in Necrum

Fixed lockers in The Ruins

Fix for trellis door being closed

Fix for the blimp in the Blimp level being visible in certain circumstances

Further fix for incorrect Mudokon count in The Ruins

The lever in the Flying Slig section in Sorrow Valley now opens the electric gate, removing the requirement to kill all six Sligs first

Other fixes included in the Oddworld: Soulstorm 1.08 update are Abe-related and NPC bug fixes.

Abe-related bug fixes: Considerable improvements to monkeybar edge detection

Fix for Abe being stuck when dropping from the bottom of a climbable surface

Fix for Abe spawning crouched

Additional fix for Abe clipping through platforms after crouching after a double jump

Fix for Abe getting stuck on tiny platforms AI/NPC bug fixes: Sligs no longer float when in certain states

Sligs now react to mortars better, especially in the Blimp level

For for Slig AI related to going to sleep in the middle of an alert animation

Further fixes for when Sligs stun sick Mudokons

Fix for stuck post processing FX on chanting

Fix for softlock when spamming the interact button on an empty locker

Fixes for Slig AI behaviour with respect to beating

Sligs in the distance now react properly after their gun overheats

Sligs chasing Abe when he goes into a crawlspace no longer present weird behaviour

Abe can no longer get shot by Sligs through a climbable surface

Sligs now move towards disturbances when they hear or see them

Sligs no longer get stuck in an idle state

The Oddworld: Soulstorm 1.08 update also brings a variety of other general fixes that you can find detailed below.

Other fixes: UI freezing fixed when a Mudokon needs an antidote

Various PlayStation Trophy fixes

Timer fixes for Streamer Mode

Multiple italian and german localisation improvements

Badge count fixes

Fix for UI being visible after end credits

Accented characters in the UI fixed

Oddworld: Soulstorm is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.