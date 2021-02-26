Oddworld: Soulstorm Launches April 6th on PC, PS4 and PS5

During yesterday's State of Play, Oddworld Inhabitants finally announced the release date of Oddworld: Soulstorm, the much-anticipated re-imagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

The game will be available on PC (as an Epic Games store exclusive), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 6th for $49.99. However, PlayStation Plus subscribers on Sony's consoles will get it as one of the free games of that month.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Latest Trailer Showcases Locations and More

Back when live conventions were still a thing, Francesco called it the biggest surprise at E3 2019. Check out the new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer below.