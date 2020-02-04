EK, a leader in custom loop liquid cooling is proud to announce the launch of a limited edition product which is a result of a successful collaboration between EK and InWin, the renowned case manufacturer. It started as the “best build of CES” and now it is sold in a limited edition under the name EK-Quantum InWin 909EK – Silver Limited Edition.

A Heavily Modified Version Of The 909 Case Limited To Only A 200 Piece Production Run

The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK case is a unique and heavily modified version of the very popular high-end In Win 909 case. The case itself is wider than a regular InWin 909 case in order to be able to fit two thick 480mm XE radiators with their fans. It features an integrated distribution plate which acts also as a motherboard tray, and it can support a dual D5 pump setup. This makes it really special as there is no similar case on the market. The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK is a limited edition case and it is limited to only 200 pieces.

The InWin 909EK case is a part of the EK Quantum Line of products, which represents perfection in design. The unique “floating” motherboard tray acts as a coolant reservoir with several integrated cable routing points as well. It is fitted with multiple industry-standard G1/4″ threaded inlets and outlets and offers an easy installation of hard tubes where little to no bending of the tubing is required.

The case is able to support up to two thick 480 XE (60cm thick) radiators, features two dedicated D5 pump mounting places, and it is able to support up to four GPUs. The other shell is made of 4mm thick aluminum, and its chamfered edge design and sleek anodized aluminum are beautifully crafted to masterfully create a smooth enclosure. 2 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB Type-C port, the power button, and headphone/microphone ports are located on the inside of the case.













Technical Specifications of the case:

- Model name: InWin 909EK

- Dimensions (W x D x H): 255 x 575 x 540mm

- Color: Silver

- Tempered Glass Panel: No

- Power Supply Compatibility: ATX Length up to 250mm

- Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX (and E-ATX up to 277mm wide)

- Maximum GPU Length: 365mm

- Maximum GPU Width: 180mm

EK-Quantum InWin 909EK cases are made in Taiwan and are readily available for pre-order through the EK Webshop. The estimated shipping time for this product is the 19th of March 2020. The case is only for the high-end builders as the price sits at a whopping $1500.