NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Model Graphics Card Prices Revealed By Newegg, Starting at $1599 & Up To $1999

Newegg has listed several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics cards along with their prices that range from $1599 US and up to $1999 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards Listed In The US By Newegg, Several Models Starting at $1599 US

We have already seen the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom models get listed over in Europe and the UK but now, we get our first look at the prices for the United States by Newegg. The retailer is currently listing a total of 10 graphics cards, all of which are custom models by Gigabyte, MSI, and ASUS. The cards include:

As expected, ASUS has the most expensive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards listed with its top ROG STRIX variant going for a whopping $2000 US and the TUF Gaming going for $1800 US. The Non-OC variants do come in at a lower price but if you were planning to go the factory overclocked route, then you'll have to pay several hundreds of dollars in premium tax. MSI's lineup is much fair in terms of prices with the SUPRIM X listed for $1699.99 US which is a $100 US premium over the reference MSRP and the SUPRIM Liquid selling for $1749 US or $150 US more. The Gaming X Trio sells for $1649 US ($50 premium) while the RTX 4090 Gaming Trio will be priced at the $1599.99 US MSRP.

Gigabyte's only model that has been listed is the Windforce and which starts at $1599.99 US which is a fair deal given the high-end quad-slot cooler that it utilizes. The OC variant and the Gaming OC will cost a bit more but nothing as extravagant as ASUS's prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The graphics card will officially hit retail shelves on the 12th of October which is just a few weeks from now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ada Lovelace AD104-400? Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021