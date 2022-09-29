Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Model Graphics Card Prices Revealed By Newegg, Starting at $1599 & Up To $1999

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 29, 2022, 03:18 PM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Graphics Cards Listed In The US By Newegg, Several Models Starting at $1599 US 1

Newegg has listed several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics cards along with their prices that range from $1599 US and up to $1999 US.

We have already seen the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom models get listed over in Europe and the UK but now, we get our first look at the prices for the United States by Newegg. The retailer is currently listing a total of 10 graphics cards, all of which are custom models by Gigabyte, MSI, and ASUS. The cards include:

As expected, ASUS has the most expensive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards listed with its top ROG STRIX variant going for a whopping $2000 US and the TUF Gaming going for $1800 US. The Non-OC variants do come in at a lower price but if you were planning to go the factory overclocked route, then you'll have to pay several hundreds of dollars in premium tax. MSI's lineup is much fair in terms of prices with the SUPRIM X listed for $1699.99 US which is a $100 US premium over the reference MSRP and the SUPRIM Liquid selling for $1749 US or $150 US more. The Gaming X Trio sells for $1649 US ($50 premium) while the RTX 4090 Gaming Trio will be priced at the $1599.99 US MSRP.

Gigabyte's only model that has been listed is the Windforce and which starts at $1599.99 US which is a fair deal given the high-end quad-slot cooler that it utilizes. The OC variant and the Gaming OC will cost a bit more but nothing as extravagant as ASUS's prices.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The graphics card will officially hit retail shelves on the 12th of October which is just a few weeks from now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ada Lovelace AD104-400?Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021

