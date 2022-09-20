NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB Custom Models Roundup

Today, NVIDIA launched its next-generation GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 series graphics cards & AIBs are prepped with their army of custom models.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB Get Full-Fledged Custom Model Support At Launch From All AIBs

All NVIDIA AIB partners which include ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Colorful, ZOTAC, PNY, Palit, Gainward, GALAX, and Inno3D, have introduced brand new custom models featuring anywhere from two to quad and penta-slot designs. The graphics cards come in all types of cooling including standard air with axial-tech and blower-styled designs and also water-cooled variants in both AIO & custom WB flavors. There's a wide selection of graphics cards to choose from so let's get started with the full model list.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards will be launching in custom and Founders Edition flavors in October while the GeForce RTX 4080 will get the custom and Founders Edition models one month later in November.

But before we get to talk about the custom models, we should also talk about the Founders Edition variant of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB graphics cards. The 12 GB RTX 4080 won't be getting a Founders Edition variant but once again, the FE model has been designed with a dual-axial flow-through cooler.

NVIDIA's Very Own Founders Edition Cooler & PCB Design Is As Impressive As Ever!

NVIDIA says that they have further optimized the Dual Axial Flow Through system, increasing fan sizes and fin volume by 10%, and upgrading to a 23-phase power supply (RTX 4090). Memory temperatures are reduced, and the new, substantially more powerful Ada GPUs are kept cool in ventilated cases, giving gamers excellent overclocking headroom.

Each GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition graphics card reduces cable clutter by leveraging the new standard GPU power input of next-gen ATX 3.0 power supplies, the PCIe Gen-5 16-pin Connector. This enables you to power GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards with just a single cable, improving the aesthetics of your build. If you are using a previous-gen power supply, an adapter cable is included in the box, allowing you to plug in three 8-pin power connectors, with an optional fourth connector for more overclocking headroom. ATX 3.0 power supplies will be available in October from ASUS, Cooler Master, FSP, Gigabyte, iBuyPower, MSI, and ThermalTake, with more models to come.

The new cards also feature DP 1.4a (4K 12-bit HDR @ 240Hz) and HDMI 2.1 (4K 120Hz HDR / 8K 60Hz HDR). All cards are compliant with the PCIe Gen 4 interface on existing motherboards and also feature full compliance with the Resizable-BAR technologies.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

MSI is going all out with its full range of APEX series GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 series graphics cards which include the next-gen SUPRIM X, SUPRIM Liquid, Gaming Trio, and Ventus series cards.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

The Gigabyte lineup will consist of its AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE, AORUS Master, Gaming OC, and WindForce models.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

GALAX is rocking a brand new and amazing-looking Serious Gaming design for the next-gen cards which features its 1-clip fan, now infused with RGB.

Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

Colorful will also be introducing its own lineup in both air and liquid cooling options. Their lineup will feature the iconic Vulcan, Neptune, and NB EX series. Following is the full list of models that we are getting:

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Vulcan OC-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Vulcan OC-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Vulcan OC-V

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Neptune OC-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Neptune OC-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB Neptune OC-V

Colorful GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB NB EX-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB EX-V

Colorul iGame GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB EX-V

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

ZOTAC is bringing its next-generation AMP Extreme AIRO, Trinity OC, and Trinity series graphics cards to power the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. Following is the full lineup from the partner:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB AMP Extreme AIRO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Trinity (priced at MSRP)

Inno3D GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

Inno3D will have their next-gen iCHILL Frostbite, iChill BLACK, iChill X3, X3OC, and X3 variants ready for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards. Their lineup includes:

RTX 4090/4080 16GB ICHILL FROSTBITE

RTX 4090/4080 16GB ICHILL BLACK

RTX 4090 ICHILL X3

RTX 4080 16GB/12GB ICHILL X3

RTX 4090 INNO3D X3, X3OC

PNY GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

PNY is pushing the boundaries of gaming graphics with its new VERTO XLR8 series GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Series Custom Graphics Cards

ASUS is introducing its next-generation ROG STRIX & TUF Gaming graphics cards for all three GPUs that feature a brand new and heavily industrialized design scheme.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Custom Graphics Card With Box Pictures:

There are but just a few models and keep refreshing as we are adding more NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 custom cards to this post. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards will be launching on the 12th of October while the RTX 4080 series will hit shelves one month later in November.