NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Models Listed In Spain With Prices Lower Than The Official MSRP

The first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom models have been listed in Spain at prices lower than the official European MSRP.

Update: The retailer has changed the pricing of the GALAX SG variant from 1899.94 to 2099.94 Euros which means it is now slightly higher than the MSRP. Meanwhile, there's one model that seems to be listed at MSRP (for now).

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom models were listed by Spanish retailer, Coolmod. The outlet has listed five models, three of which are from ZOTAC and two models from KFA2. The KFA2 lineup includes the GeForce RTX 4090 SG & RTX 4090 ST which are listed for 1899.94 & 1949.95 Euros. The ZOTAC lineup includes the RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIERO, Trinity OC, and Trinity which are listed for 2049.95, 1999.95, and 1959.95 Euros.

NVIDIA's Geforce RTX 4090 custom models have started to appear at online retailers prior to launch. (Image Credits: CoolMod Via elchapuzasinformatico)

Listing them down:

KFA2 RTX 4090 SG - 2099.94 Euros

- 2099.94 Euros KFA2 RTX 4090 ST - 1949.95 Euros

- 1949.95 Euros ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO - 2049.95 Euros

- 2049.95 Euros ZOTAC RTX 4090 Trinity OC - 1999.95 Euros

- 1999.95 Euros ZOTAC RTX 4090 Trinity - 1959.95 Euros

Compared to the official MSRP for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 which is 1949 Euros for the EU region, a 22% difference due to the added VAT, the pricing of most of the custom models not only sticks close to the MSRP but the GALAX SG variant even comes at a 3% lower price. This may make it seem like that most AIBs will have their custom models available at MSRP or lower but the more premium variants are expected to cost higher. Following is the official MSRP breakdown for the EU region:

GeForce RTX 4090 24GB: 1949 Euros or $1943 (+22% Difference)

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: 1469 Euros or $1465 (+22% Difference)

GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: 1099 Euros or $1096 (+22% Difference)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The graphics card will hit retail shelves on the 12th of October and will be available in various AIB variants as detailed here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ada Lovelace AD104-400? Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion TBD TBD 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 576 / 144 TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021

