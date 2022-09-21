Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Models Listed In Spain With Prices Lower Than The Official MSRP

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 21, 2022, 01:17 PM EDT
The first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom models have been listed in Spain at prices lower than the official European MSRP.

Update: The retailer has changed the pricing of the GALAX SG variant from 1899.94 to 2099.94 Euros which means it is now slightly higher than the MSRP. Meanwhile, there's one model that seems to be listed at MSRP (for now).

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom models were listed by Spanish retailer, Coolmod. The outlet has listed five models, three of which are from ZOTAC and two models from KFA2. The KFA2 lineup includes the GeForce RTX 4090 SG & RTX 4090 ST which are listed for 1899.94 & 1949.95 Euros. The ZOTAC lineup includes the RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIERO, Trinity OC, and Trinity which are listed for 2049.95, 1999.95, and 1959.95 Euros.

Listing them down:

  • KFA2 RTX 4090 SG - 2099.94 Euros
  • KFA2 RTX 4090 ST - 1949.95 Euros
  • ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO - 2049.95 Euros
  • ZOTAC RTX 4090 Trinity OC - 1999.95 Euros
  • ZOTAC RTX 4090 Trinity - 1959.95 Euros

Compared to the official MSRP for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 which is 1949 Euros for the EU region, a 22% difference due to the added VAT, the pricing of most of the custom models not only sticks close to the MSRP but the GALAX SG variant even comes at a 3% lower price. This may make it seem like that most AIBs will have their custom models available at MSRP or lower but the more premium variants are expected to cost higher. Following is the official MSRP breakdown for the EU region:

  • GeForce RTX 4090 24GB: 1949 Euros or $1943 (+22% Difference)
  • GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: 1469 Euros or $1465 (+22% Difference)
  • GeForce RTX 4080 12GB: 1099 Euros or $1096 (+22% Difference)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 Is The Biggest Graphics Card, Featuring The Fastest GPU On The Planet 2
As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

The graphics card will hit retail shelves on the 12th of October and will be available in various AIB variants as detailed here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ada Lovelace AD104-400?Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 BillionTBDTBD28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores576 / 144TBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021

News Source: elchapuzasinformatico

