NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs

NVIDIA has confirmed that their Ada Lovelace GPUs featured on insanely fast graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 can be pushed beyond 3 GHz with overclocking.

During the "GeForce Beyond" keynote, CEO Jensen Huang revealed that they have pushed their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs past 3 GHz in their labs. Following is the quote from Jensen himself:

Ada is incredibly energy efficient, over twice the performance at the same power as Ampere and you can really push Ada! We have overclocked Ada past 3 GHz in our labs. NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang

This is quite the revelation and it should be expected considering that NVIDIA's GPUs are utilizing the brand new 4N process node from TSMC that is specially optimized for Ada GPUs and delivers a massive increase in frequency. Even at stock clocks, the boost speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and we can expect factory overclocked models at or around 2.7-2.8 GHz. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the actual operating frequency to be around 3 GHz & well beyond that with overclocking applied.

As of right now, the fastest NVIDIA graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti, has a peak AIB clock of around 1.8-1.9 GHz but the actual operating frequencies are over 2 GHz within games. But this amount of performance requires a lot of power and lots of power generates a lot of heat. That's where the green team's latest Founders Edition cooling comes into play.

NVIDIA's Very Own Founders Edition Cooler & PCB Design Is As Impressive As Ever!

NVIDIA says that they have further optimized the Dual Axial Flow Through system, increasing fan sizes and fin volume by 10%, and upgrading to a 23-phase power supply (RTX 4090). Memory temperatures are reduced, and the new, substantially more powerful Ada GPUs are kept cool in ventilated cases, giving gamers excellent overclocking headroom.

Each GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition graphics card reduces cable clutter by leveraging the new standard GPU power input of next-gen ATX 3.0 power supplies, the PCIe Gen-5 16-pin Connector. This enables you to power GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards with just a single cable, improving the aesthetics of your build. If you are using a previous-gen power supply, an adapter cable is included in the box, allowing you to plug in three 8-pin power connectors, with an optional fourth connector for more overclocking headroom. ATX 3.0 power supplies will be available in October from ASUS, Cooler Master, FSP, Gigabyte, iBuyPower, MSI, and ThermalTake, with more models to come.

While AIBs are not sharing the final clock speeds and TGP/TBPs of their custom designs, we can expect more information on overclocking and power requirements in the coming days.