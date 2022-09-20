Menu
Company

NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 20, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT
NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs 1

NVIDIA has confirmed that their Ada Lovelace GPUs featured on insanely fast graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 can be pushed beyond 3 GHz with overclocking.

NVIDIA Confirms GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 With Ada Lovelace GPUs Can Be Pushed Beyond 3 GHz

During the "GeForce Beyond" keynote, CEO Jensen Huang revealed that they have pushed their next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs past 3 GHz in their labs. Following is the quote from Jensen himself:

Related StoryRafia Shaikh
Windows 11 v22H2 Is Generally Available – Three Ways to Install the New Update and Skip the Line

Ada is incredibly energy efficient, over twice the performance at the same power as Ampere and you can really push Ada! We have overclocked Ada past 3 GHz in our labs.

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang

This is quite the revelation and it should be expected considering that NVIDIA's GPUs are utilizing the brand new 4N process node from TSMC that is specially optimized for Ada GPUs and delivers a massive increase in frequency. Even at stock clocks, the boost speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and we can expect factory overclocked models at or around 2.7-2.8 GHz. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the actual operating frequency to be around 3 GHz & well beyond that with overclocking applied.

NVIDIA On GeForce RTX 4090 Overclocking: We Have Overclocked Ada GPU Past 3 GHz In Our Labs 2

As of right now, the fastest NVIDIA graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti, has a peak AIB clock of around 1.8-1.9 GHz but the actual operating frequencies are over 2 GHz within games. But this amount of performance requires a lot of power and lots of power generates a lot of heat. That's where the green team's latest Founders Edition cooling comes into play.

NVIDIA's Very Own Founders Edition Cooler & PCB Design Is As Impressive As Ever!

NVIDIA says that they have further optimized the Dual Axial Flow Through system, increasing fan sizes and fin volume by 10%, and upgrading to a 23-phase power supply (RTX 4090). Memory temperatures are reduced, and the new, substantially more powerful Ada GPUs are kept cool in ventilated cases, giving gamers excellent overclocking headroom.

geforce-rtx-4090-product-photo-001-1
geforce-rtx-4090-product-photo-004-1
geforce-rtx-4090-product-photo-002
geforce-rtx-4090-product-photo-003
2 of 9

Each GeForce RTX 40 Series Founders Edition graphics card reduces cable clutter by leveraging the new standard GPU power input of next-gen ATX 3.0 power supplies, the PCIe Gen-5 16-pin Connector. This enables you to power GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards with just a single cable, improving the aesthetics of your build. If you are using a previous-gen power supply, an adapter cable is included in the box, allowing you to plug in three 8-pin power connectors, with an optional fourth connector for more overclocking headroom. ATX 3.0 power supplies will be available in October from ASUS, Cooler Master, FSP, Gigabyte, iBuyPower, MSI, and ThermalTake, with more models to come.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
RTX 4090 Is Up to 2.5x Faster Than 3090Ti in Cyberpunk 2077, According to Early DF Report

While AIBs are not sharing the final clock speeds and TGP/TBPs of their custom designs, we can expect more information on overclocking and power requirements in the coming days.

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3090
USD 1,243

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order