NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16 GB, 4080 12 GB Custom Models Listed By OCUK, Prices Range From £949 To £1999

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 22, 2022, 07:40 AM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 16 GB, 4080 12 GB Custom Models Listed By OCUK 1

Overclockers UK has listed several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB custom models along with their preliminary prices.

UK's Biggest Tech Retailer, OCUK, Lists NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16 GB & RTX 4080 12 GB Custom Models

The UK-based retailer has listed a total of 18 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series custom models which include 16 RTX 4090 graphics cards and one RTX 4080 16 GB / RTX 4080 12 GB. The retailer offers a wide variety of custom designs to select from including Gigabyte, KFA2, MSI, PNY, Palit, ZOTAC, Inno 3D, and ASUS. Most of these custom models have already been covered in our roundup here.

Following is the full list of cards that are listed with preliminary prices:

Now while these prices are preliminary listings by the retailer, they show us something that we have also seen in the European prices and it's that these prices are a +20% hike over the MSRP which is due to the included VAT for this region. The RTX 4090 AORUS Master is listed as the most expensive variant at 1999 British Pounds which converts to $2258 US and that's a 41% increase vs the MSRP. The RTX 4080 16 GB sees a 20% price hike versus the US MSRP while the RTX 4080 12 GB sees a 19% price hike over the $899 US MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Official' Specifications - $1599 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used. The clock speeds are rated at up to 2.6 GHz and NVIDIA is claiming over 3 GHz speeds with overclocking which you can read more about here.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 will feature 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is rated at 450W. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. Custom models will be offering higher TBP targets.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications - $1199 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card will utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is going to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 516W. Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB 'Official' Specifications - $899 US Pricing

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 will also feature a 12 GB variant that will utilize the AD104-400 GPU configuration with 7,680 cores or 60  SMs enabled which is the full-fat SKU. The GPU will be packing 48 MB of L2 cache and features a 192-bit bus interface so that's why we are getting up to 12 GB of GDDR6X capacities. The memory is said to be running at 21 Gbps speeds for a memory bandwidth of 504 GB/s. The card is said to be clocked at a 2610 MHz boost clock however the peak frequency will be higher.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 285W which is a 35W decrease versus the RTX 3080 10 GB model. The card is expected to offer better performance than the RTX 3080 but given the specs cut over the 4080 16 GB, there will be a big gap between both models. The maximum BIOS TGP is said to be rated at 366W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ada Lovelace AD104-400?Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 BillionTBDTBD28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores576 / 144TBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021

News Source: ghost_motley

Order