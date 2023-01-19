NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Are The Best Selling GPUs From Each Camp At Germany’s Largest Retailer

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards may not offer the best value to gamers but they are certainly the top sellers, in Germany.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Top With Highest Sales At Germany's Biggest Retailer

Despite relaunching at a $100 US lower price tag, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti isn't the best value for a gaming graphics card despite offering some spectacular gen-over-gen gains. That has been the case with almost all graphics cards this generation but it looks like the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is selling well in the German retail segment compared to its competition.

In statistics compiled by Techeiphipany from German retailer, Mindfactory, we can see that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti sold 280 units compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX which sold just 120 units while the RX 7900 XT sold 100 units. This shows that the RTX 4070 Ti sold almost 3 times more than the RX 7900 XT at the retailer. NVIDIA's other graphics cards such as the RTX 4090 sold 90 units while the RTX 4080 sold only 70 units.

However, if you compare the full number of units sold for each card, then it looks like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT comes ahead of the RTX 4070 Ti with 1865 Units sold versus 1755 units sold for the RTX 4070 Ti. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX hasn't seen that many sales and are outperformed by the NVIDIA flagships, the RTX 4090 & RTX 4080.

Following are the individual sales for each graphics card at Mindfactory:

GeForce RTX 4090: 1510 Units Sold

1510 Units Sold GeForce RTX 4080: 1625 Units Sold

1625 Units Sold GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 1755 Units Sold

1755 Units Sold Radeon RX 7900 XTX: 1170 Units Sold

1170 Units Sold Radeon RX 7900 XT: 1865 Units Sold

Now, these numbers don't mean that the cards are performing similarly in other regions too. The German market is more open to AMD products than Intel and NVIDIA but once in a while, a certain product, if it really stands out in performance and offers great value, the tech audience in Germany would be willing to give it a try too. So far, we don't have statistics from other retailers but all recent market share numbers have shown that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series cards are pushing share figures for the green team up. AMD has seen a decline in market share which currently isn't even in the double-digit figures but the company hopes to boost that up with its new Radeon 7000 GPUs & especially the refocused mainstream mobility family for laptops.

Amazon Best Sellers GPU (1/19/23):

Newegg Best Sellers GPU (1/19/23):

NVIDIA is expected to enter the mainstream segment by the mid of 2023 with two rumored cards, the GeForce RTX 4070 and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Meanwhile, we haven't heard of any new GPU launches from AMD but they are likely to announce something either by or at Computex 2023.

Which graphics card are you currently running inside your PC? NVIDIA GPU

AMD GPU

Intel GPU Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.