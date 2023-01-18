NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Might Feature a TGP of Just 160W, 20% Lower Than 3060 Ti

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card will reportedly feature a much lower TDP compared to what we might've heard before in rumors.

NVIDIA To Go The Extreme Efficiency Route With GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Graphics Cards, 20% Lower TGP Than 3060 Ti

Based on another rumor from Kopite7kimi, it is reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has got a slight correction in specs which has pushed its TGP figure down from 220W to just 160W. The RTX 4060 Ti is expected to launch after the RTX 4070 Non-Ti which itself would feature a TGP of 200W & that's a reduction of 50W compared to what we were going to get before.

RTX 4060 Ti has a very short reference board. The PG190 still uses CEM5 connector.

AD106-350-A1

4352FP32

8G 18Gbps GDDR6

32M L2

220W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 13, 2022

Compared to the RTX 3060 Ti which had a TGP of 200W, the RTX 4060 Ti seems to feature a 20% lower TGP which sounds in line with what we are hearing about the card itself. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is expected to utilize the AD106-350-A1 GPU core, a cut-down version of the full AD106 graphics chip, and based on rumors, it should pack 34 SMs or 4352 CUDA cores, an 8 GB GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface, providing the card with 288 GB/s of bandwidth. There's also 32 MB of L2 cache on board the GPU which is an 8x increase over the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Just like the RTX 4070, the RTX 4060 Ti will still make use of the PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector since NVIDIA wants to standardize it across the entire lineup. The graphics card will also feature compact PCB designs in both reference and non-reference flavors. We only hope that all of this bodes well in terms of pricing which has been ridiculous on the newer RTX 40 series cards that we've gotten so far. We expect that the card should launch around the mid of 2023 with a price close to $400-$500 US. Expect more information in the coming months.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TBP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40? AD102-450? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~800W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300 PG136 128 / 16384 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s 450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300 PG139 SKU 360 76 / 9728 16 GB / 256-bit 23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s 320W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AD104-400 PG141 SKU 331 60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s 285W 1x 16-pin Q1 2023 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-251/250 PG141-SKU 345/343 46 / 5888 12 GB / 192-bit 21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TBD TBD 34 / 4352 TBD TBD ~200W 1x 16-pin Q2 2023? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-300 TBD TBD TBD TBD ~150W 1 x 16-pin Q3 2023?