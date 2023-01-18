NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Might Feature a TGP of Just 160W, 20% Lower Than 3060 Ti

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card will reportedly feature a much lower TDP compared to what we might've heard before in rumors.
NVIDIA To Go The Extreme Efficiency Route With GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Graphics Cards, 20% Lower TGP Than 3060 Ti
Based on another rumor from Kopite7kimi, it is reported that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has got a slight correction in specs which has pushed its TGP figure down from 220W to just 160W. The RTX 4060 Ti is expected to launch after the RTX 4070 Non-Ti which itself would feature a TGP of 200W & that's a reduction of 50W compared to what we were going to get before.
RTX 4060 Ti has a very short reference board. The PG190 still uses CEM5 connector.
AD106-350-A1
4352FP32
8G 18Gbps GDDR6
32M L2
220W
— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) December 13, 2022
Compared to the RTX 3060 Ti which had a TGP of 200W, the RTX 4060 Ti seems to feature a 20% lower TGP which sounds in line with what we are hearing about the card itself. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is expected to utilize the AD106-350-A1 GPU core, a cut-down version of the full AD106 graphics chip, and based on rumors, it should pack 34 SMs or 4352 CUDA cores, an 8 GB GDDR6 memory running at 18 Gbps across a 128-bit bus interface, providing the card with 288 GB/s of bandwidth. There's also 32 MB of L2 cache on board the GPU which is an 8x increase over the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
Just like the RTX 4070, the RTX 4060 Ti will still make use of the PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector since NVIDIA wants to standardize it across the entire lineup. The graphics card will also feature compact PCB designs in both reference and non-reference flavors. We only hope that all of this bodes well in terms of pricing which has been ridiculous on the newer RTX 40 series cards that we've gotten so far. We expect that the card should launch around the mid of 2023 with a price close to $400-$500 US. Expect more information in the coming months.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):
|Graphics Card
|GPU
|PCB Variant
|SM Units / Cores
|Memory / Bus
|Memory Clock / Bandwidth
|TBP
|Power Connectors
|Launch
|NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40?
|AD102-450?
|TBD
|144 / 18432?
|48 GB / 384-bit
|24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s
|~800W
|2x 16-pin
|TBD
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti
|AD102-350?
|TBD
|144 / 18432?
|24 GB / 384-bit
|24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s
|~600W
|1x 16-pin
|TBD
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
|AD102-300
|PG136
|128 / 16384
|24 GB / 384-bit
|21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s
|450W
|1x 16-pin
|Q4 2022
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
|AD103-300
|PG139 SKU 360
|76 / 9728
|16 GB / 256-bit
|23 Gbps / 716.8 GB/s
|320W
|1x 16-pin
|Q4 2022
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|AD104-400
|PG141 SKU 331
|60 / 7680
|12 GB / 192-bit
|21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s
|285W
|1x 16-pin
|Q1 2023
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
|AD104-251/250
|PG141-SKU 345/343
|46 / 5888
|12 GB / 192-bit
|21 Gbps / 504.0 GB/s
|~200W
|1x 16-pin
|Q2 2023?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
|TBD
|TBD
|34 / 4352
|TBD
|TBD
|~200W
|1x 16-pin
|Q2 2023?
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
|AD106-300
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|~150W
|1 x 16-pin
|Q3 2023?
Comments