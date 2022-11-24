Q3 2022 Discrete GPU Market Share Report: NVIDIA Gains 88% Market Share Hold, AMD Now at 8% Followed By Intel at 4%

Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has published the full GPU market share report for Q3 2022 that cover AMD, Intel & NVIDIA GPUs. While we reported their full GPU market share report a few days ago, today, we will be talking specifically about the discrete GPU numbers which are just as grim as the full PC share report.

Despite Dwindling GPU Shipments, NVIDIA Gains Discrete GPU Market Share Big Time While AMD Falls Below Single-Digit Figures

During Q3 2022, total PC GPU shipments declined by -25.1% (Y/Y) out of which desktop graphics saw a -15.43% decline and notebook graphics saw a -30% decline. This was termed as 'the biggest drop since the 2009' recision by Jon Peddie himself. More on the overall GPU market share here.

So coming to the discrete GPU market share numbers, the report tells us that the dGPU shipments decline to 14 million units versus 24 million units in the previous year. That's a drop of -41.6% & is quite massive if you consider that the third quarter is usually the strongest growth quarter for PCs. During this quarter, NVIDIA managed to raise its market hold to 88%, a record number followed by AMD whose market hold declined to single-digit figures of just 8%. Intel managed to more or less retain its share hold of 4%, witnessing a 1% decline from the previous quarter but a solid 4-5% gain versus the previous year.

2 of 9

The market saw a large uptick in GPU shipments for a brief two-year period all thanks to the crypto craze but it has been on a decline ever since. Currently, the number has fallen before the 100M unit shipments and doing a breakdown, we can see that all segments are mostly down. The desktop & notebook discrete shipments have taken a landslide fall while the desktop and notebook integrated side remains steady and in line with previous years.

2 of 9

If you take a look at the individual desktop and notebook GPU share statistics, the desktop side fared slightly better with a slight increase in shipments from 26 million in the previous quarter to 28 million this quarter. The notebook side saw the biggest drop from 58 million last quarter & 48 million shipments this quarter.

2 of 9

Once again, the desktop discrete GPU market declined to just 7 million units from 10 million in the previous quarter and 13 million in the previous year. Meanwhile, the integrated GPU shipments on desktops boosted from 15% (Q/Q) and 20% (Y/Y) to 21 million in Q3 2022. As of right now, the total PC iGPUs shipment is around 62 Million units while the total PC dGPU shipments are around 14M units.

Unit shipments, segments and vendor share (Credits: JPR)

Q3 2022 Desktop Notebook Total Workstation 0.72 1.05 1.77 High-end 2.42 4.45 6.87 Midrange 2.78 NA 2.78 Entry-level 0.96 1.47 2.43 Integrated 20.78 40.85 61.63 Total 27.67 47.82 75.49

GPU Unit Shipments By Segment & Platform in millions (Credits: JPR)

Q3'22 Desktop Notebook Total Workstation AMD 0.04 0.00 0.04 Intel - - - Nvidia 0.69 1.05 1.74 High-end AMD 0.13 0.20 0.33 Intel - 0.36 0.36 Nvidia 2.29 3.93 6.22 Midrange AMD 0.34 - 0.34 Intel 0.26 - 0.26 Nvidia 2.18 - 2.18 Entry-level AMD 0.18 0.16 0.34 Intel - - - Nvidia 0.78 1.27 2.05 Integrated Desktop Notebook Total AMD 2.07 5.87 7.94 Intel 18.71 34.98 53.69 Desktop Notebook Total AMD 2.76 6.23 8.98 Intel 18.97 35.34 54.31 Nvidia 5.94 6.25 12.19 Total 27.67 47.82 75.49

Both AMD and NVIDIA have been trying to clear their last-gen GPU inventories to make room for next-gen GPUs. While NVIDIA has launched two next-gen products, the GeForce RTX 4090 & the RTX 4080, they are positioned in the ultra enthusiast segment with prices above $1200 US. We've come to know that the green team has shipped over 150,000 RTX 40 GPUs to date and that one of the two GPUs hasn't managed to attract the audience well. The company is still trying to get rid of older RTX 30 series inventory by respinning its mainstream 3060 and 3070 series cards with slightly better specs and promos since the 40 series mainstream cards are a few months away from now.

AMD on the other hand has been doing the same however the ASP for NVIDIA cards is simply a lot higher than the Radeon options at the moment. The company is also on the verge of launchings its next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series cards which are expected to offer better value than NVIDIA's high-end offerings but that remains to be seen. Intel on the other hand just launched its Arc high-end lineup for desktops and will be doing the same for laptops soon. Raja Koduri said that they want to get Arc in millions of PCs every year however the first year for Arc hasn't gone that smoothly. Still, having gained a 4-5% share in a single year is a decent step for the newly formed graphics division.

What GPU do you have in your PC right now? AMD Discrete GPU

AMD Integrated GPU

Intel Discrete GPU

Intel Integrated GPU

NVIDIA Discrete GPU Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.