AMD Radeon RX 7000 ‘RDNA 3’ GPUs Coming To Laptops: Four 6nm Navi 33 Chips For Mobility

AMD has introduced its brand new Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Mobility GPU for the latest generation of laptops featuring Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

AMD Brings The Quad-Attack With Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' Mobility GPUs, Up to 32 Compute Units

AMD has introduced not one but four brand new Radeon RX 7000 Mobility GPUs for laptops that are based on the latest RDNA 3 core architecture. The latest SKUs include the Radeon RX 7600M XT, Radeon RX 7600M, Radeon RX 7700S, and the Radeon RX 7600S. For those wondering what these SKUs are made up of, the chips feature the brand new Navi 33 GPU core which has a die size of 204mm2 and is based on the 6nm process node as opposed to the Navi 31 GPUs which utilizes the TSMC 5nm process node for the GPU die.

Some of the key features of the lineup include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – New compute units share resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor for fast, efficient performance.

– New compute units share resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor for fast, efficient performance. Dedicated AI and Raytracing Acceleration – New AI accelerators and second-generation raytracing accelerators deliver incredible performance while maximizing image quality.

– New AI accelerators and second-generation raytracing accelerators deliver incredible performance while maximizing image quality. High-Refresh Gaming – The new GPUs are designed to deliver maximum horsepower compared to competitive products for a fluid, high-refresh-rate mobile gaming experience in the latest AAA and esports games.

– The new GPUs are designed to deliver maximum horsepower compared to competitive products for a fluid, high-refresh-rate mobile gaming experience in the latest AAA and esports games. AMD Radiance Display Engine – Provides 12 bit-per-channel color for up to 68 billion colors and higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and includes support for DisplayPort 2.1.

– Provides 12 bit-per-channel color for up to 68 billion colors and higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and includes support for DisplayPort 2.1. AV1 Encoding – Unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode support, designed for ultra-high definition resolutions, wide color gamut, and HDR enhancements.

– Unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode support, designed for ultra-high definition resolutions, wide color gamut, and HDR enhancements. AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology (FSR) – Now available and upcoming in 230 games, FSR boosts framerates in supported games while delivering incredible image quality.

Starting with the specifications, we first have the Radeon RX 7600M XT and the Radeon RX 7700S, both of which feature 32 Compute Units with 2048 shader processors, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory at 18 Gbps, and a 128-bit bus interface. Both GPUs are stacked with 32 MB of Infinity cache. These chips are rated to operate between 75W and 120W.

Then we have the other two SKUs, the Radeon RX 7600M and the Radeon RX 7600S which come with 28 Compute Units or 1792 shader processors, retaining the 8 GB 128-bit memory config but with slower 16 Gbps GDDR6 dies. These chips also feature the same 32 MB of Infinity Cache. All GPUs feature AV1 Encode & Decode along with the latest Smart Technologies from the Radeon team such as SmartShift and the various SmartAccess suite (Memory/Graphics/Storage/Video).

As for performance comparisons, AMD is targeting its Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics card against the GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB which has already been replaced by the new RTX 4060 Mobility GPUs. The other RX 7000 Mobility GPUs should fall under the RX 7600M XT since it is the top spec so far but AMD will be unveiling higher-end Navi 32 variants for laptops in the near future or soon after they come to the desktop platform.

AMD says that the AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 Mobility GPUs can deliver up to 30% faster transcoding performance, 60% more battery life (During gaming), and 33% higher gaming FPS (Forza Horizon 5). A new feature known as SmartShift RSR is also coming to these laptops that allows upscaling technology to be decoupled from the GPU, adding more gaming performance. This will be launching in the first half of 2023 with the GPUs rolling out in various laptops by the beginning of February.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU Name GPU Architecture Process Node Die Size GPU Cores GPU Clock (Max) Memory Capacity Memory Bus TGP AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT Navi 22 7nm 334.5mm2 2560 2463 MHz 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 192-bit / 432 GB/s 165W+ AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi 22 7nm 334.5mm2 2560 2300 MHz 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 192-bit / 384 GB/s 145W+ AMD Radeon RX 6800S Navi 22 7nm 334.5mm2 2048 1975 MHz 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 256 GB/s 100W AMD Radeon RX 6700M Navi 22 7nm 334.5mm2 2304 2300 MHz 10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache) 160-bit / 320 GB/s 135W AMD Radeon RX 6700S Navi 22 7nm 334.5mm2 1792 1890 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 224 GB/s 80W AMD Radeon RX 6650M XT Navi 23 7nm 237mm2 2048 2162 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 256 GB/s 120W AMD Radeon RX 6650M Navi 23 7nm 237mm2 1792 2222 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 256 GB/s 120W AMD Radeon RX 6600M Navi 23 7nm 237mm2 1792 2177 MHz 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 224 GB/s 100W AMD Radeon RX 6600S Navi 23 7nm 237mm2 1792 1881 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 128-bit / 224 GB/s 80W AMD Radeon RX 6500M Navi 24 6nm 141mm2 1024 2191 MHz 4 GB GDDR6 (16 MB Infinity Cache) 64-bit / 128 GB/s 50W AMD Radeon RX 6300M Navi 24 6nm 141mm2 768 1512 MHz 2 GB GDDR6 (8 MB Infinity Cache) 64-bit / 107.8 GB/s 25W