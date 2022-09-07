Menu
NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 7, 2022
NVIDIA's Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler For High-End GPUs Allegedly Leaks Out 1

The next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Founders Edition design has allegedly been leaked by QbitLeaks. The new design shows us a glimpse of the updated Founders Edition GPU cooler that will be featured on the high-end Ada Lovelace GPUs such as the RTX 4090 and 4080.

NVIDIA's Massive GeForce RTX 40 Founders Edition Cooler Allegedly Leaks Out, Coming To An RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 Graphics Card Soon!

According to the leaker, this new cooler design that has been pictured will be part of the GTC '22 keynote that is to be held two weeks later. There are no details provided as to which card this is but the updated shroud and fan design do match the RTX 4080 cooler that leaked out a few days ago. It looks like NVIDIA will be reusing its existing cooler design and giving it a slight visual overhaul.

We have seen in previous leaks that the heatsink under the shroud has been updated with a larger thermal contact surface area that covers the GPU, VRAM, & VRMs. The fans have been updated to a 7-blade fan design and also got slightly larger but the overall looks of the shroud & design remain mostly the same as the current Founders Edition graphics cards. This updated design should help deliver much better cooling for the Ada Lovelace GPUs which will be consuming lots of power. The cards will also utilize a PCIe Gen 5.0 connector interface and a Gen 5.0 power interface through the new 16-pin connectors.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Graphics Card Cooler / Shroud Leak:

nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-graphics-card-cooler-shroud-leak-_1
nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-graphics-card-cooler-shroud-leak-_2
2 of 9

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition Graphics Card Cooler / Shroud Leak:

The leaker states that this picture is a teaser for GTC so we might definitely get to see CEO Jensen talk about his next-gen gaming lineup during the event. GTC has previously been a data center & HPC-specific event but with the recent decline in NVIDIA's earnings, mostly due to a falling gaming market, the company has repurposed its prime event and dedicated it to gamers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Reportedly Features 16 GB & 12 GB Flavors, RTX 4090 PCB Details Leaked 2

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 23 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 736 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Expected" TBP - 340W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-250?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-200
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores148489728?102408704
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 232?TBD / 214?320 / 112272 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80272 / 68
Base ClockTBDTBD1365 MHz1440 MHz
Boost Clock~2600 MHz~2500 MHz1665 MHz1710 MHz
FP32 Compute~55TFLOPs~50 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD67 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD273 TOPs238 TOPs
Memory Capacity20 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X?
12 GB GDDR6X?		12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus320-bit256-bit?
192-bit?		384-bit320-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps?23.0 Gbps?19 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth840 GB/s736 GB/s?
552 GB/s?		912 Gbps760 Gbps
TBP450W340W350W320W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1199 US?$699 US?$1199$699 US
Launch (Availability)2023?July 2022?3rd June 202117th September 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Reportedly Features 16 GB & 12 GB Flavors, RTX 4090 PCB Details Leaked 3

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards will rock all the modern NV feature sets such as the latest 4th Gen Tensor Cores, 3rd gen RT cores, the latest NVENC Encoder, and NVCDEC Decoder, and support for the latest APIs. They will pack all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 "Expected" TBP - 450W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-350?Ada Lovelace AD102-300?Ampere GA102-350Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~600mm2~600mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores18432161281075210496
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 384TBD / 384336 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD336 / 84328 / 82
Base ClockTBDTBD1560 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock~2800 MHz~2600 MHz1860 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute~103 TFLOPs~90 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD74 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD320 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed24.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth1152 GB/s1008 GB/s1008 GB/s936 Gbps
TGP600W450W450W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1999 US?$1499 US?$1999 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2023?October 2022?29th March 202224th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

