NVIDIA CEO Confirms “Exciting New Next-Generation” GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Inbound, Unveil Hinted For Late September

During its earnings call for Q2 FY2023, NVIDIA's CEO confirmed that their next-generation GPUs, the GeForce RTX 40 series, are coming real soon.

NVIDIA's second quarter this year has been brutal, with gaming revenue dropping down to 44% sequentially & 33% annually. You can read the full earning report by our Finance team here but what we are going to talk about is the fact that NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has confirmed that their next-generation GPUs are inbound.

NVIDIA confirmed that its price adjustment on existing graphics cards came in a bid to get rid of excess inventory to make room for the next generation of products. Jensen states that the next-generation graphics cards and the GPU architecture is going to be really exciting which you can read from the statement provided below:

Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in -- reduce the sell-in this quarter, next quarter to let channel inventory correct. Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products. Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever created. It is in the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. And it remains the best GPUs in the world, and it will be very successful for some time. However, we do have exciting new next-generation coming and it’s going to be layered on top of that. And so, we’ve taken -- we’ve done two things. We’ve reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation. All of this we anticipate were working towards a path to being in a good shape going into next year. Oka? So, that’s what our game plan is. NVIDIA CEO - Jensen Huang (Q2 2023 Earnings Call)

What's more important is the fact that Jensen also gave us a hint that we can hear more about the next-generation gaming GPU architecture by next month at GTC 2022. The next iteration of NVIDIA GTC is going to take place on 19th September and last till 22nd September while the CEO keynote is expected to take place on 20th September.

In Gaming, our partners and ecosystem are responding to a sudden slowdown in consumer demand and correcting channel inventory. Still, the fundamentals of gaming are strong. We’ll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month. I look forward to next month’s GTC conference, where we will share new advances of RTX reinventing 3D graphics and gaming. NVIDIA CEO - Jensen Huang (Q2 2023 Earnings Call)

So it looks like we are more or less going to get an official to unveil next month in September. This will definitely not be a launch event for the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 series lineup but more so an announcement/unveil. We definitely look forward to what NVIDIA has in store for the gaming community.