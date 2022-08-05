NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Now Reportedly Features 9728 Cores, 16 GB GDDR6X Memory, 420W TBP, 35% Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

Similar to the RTX 4070 specifications from yesterday, we now have a specifications update for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Allegedly Gets Spec Bump: 9728 Cores, 16 GB GDDR6X Memory, 420W TBP, Around 30% Faster Than 3090 Ti

The same leaker, Kopite7kimi, had previously posted a slightly better core configuration for the RTX 4080 but it should be pointed that NVIDIA makes several revision changes over a product's pre-launch cycle & as such, the specifications change a lot which Kopite7kimi is simply reporting. The card now has the same amount of cores and memory albeit at a much lower TGP than what was reported earlier.

I'm not a chatterbox, but I have to make some updates. I hope you don't mind.

a possible RTX 4080,

PG136/139-SKU360

AD103-300-A1

9728FP32

256bit 16G 21Gbps GDDR6X

total power ~420W

TSE ~15000

Now I have completed the latest update for 4090, 4080 and 4070. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 5, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is said to be rated at around 420W which is close to the RTX 4090 and since the memory clocks aren't that aggressive, it is likely that the core clocks could be tuned for maximum graphics performance.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to offer 15,000 points in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark which the leaker had previously stated as a conservative figure so one can expect around a 35% performance uplift over the RTX 3090 Ti in this specific benchmark.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 3090 Ti RTX 4070 RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX Titan RTX 3070 RTX 2080Ti RTX 2080

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will rock all the modern NV feature sets such as the latest 4th Gen Tensor Cores, 3rd gen RT cores, the latest NVENC Encoder, and NVCDEC Decoder, and support for the latest APIs. They will pack all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too. The graphics card should launch around Q4 2022 or may even slip too Q1 '23 but it should come priced at around $699-$799 US.

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD103-350? Ada Lovelace AD103-300? Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-200 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~450mm2 ~450mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 10752? 9728? 10240 8704 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 224? TBD / 214? 320 / 112 272 / 96 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 320 / 80 272 / 68 Base Clock TBD TBD 1365 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock ~2600 MHz ~2500 MHz 1665 MHz 1710 MHz FP32 Compute ~55TFLOPs ~50 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 67 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 273 TOPs 238 TOPs Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 384-bit 320-bit Memory Speed 24.0 Gbps? 21.0 Gbps? 19 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 768 GB/s 672 2GB/s 912 Gbps 760 Gbps TGP 450W 420W 350W 320W Price (MSRP / FE) $1199 US? $699 US? $1199 $699 US Launch (Availability) 2022? July 2022? 3rd June 2021 17th September 2020