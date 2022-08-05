Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Now Reportedly Features 9728 Cores, 16 GB GDDR6X Memory, 420W TBP, 35% Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 5, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumored To Be More Than Twice As Fast As RTX 3090, RTX 4080 Goes Overboard With 420W TBP

Similar to the RTX 4070 specifications from yesterday, we now have a specifications update for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Allegedly Gets Spec Bump: 9728 Cores, 16 GB GDDR6X Memory, 420W TBP, Around 30% Faster Than 3090 Ti

The same leaker, Kopite7kimi, had previously posted a slightly better core configuration for the RTX 4080 but it should be pointed that NVIDIA makes several revision changes over a product's pre-launch cycle & as such, the specifications change a lot which Kopite7kimi is simply reporting. The card now has the same amount of cores and memory albeit at a much lower TGP than what was reported earlier.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design.

The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range. The higher than usual clock speed bump comes from the fact that NVIDIA is making a two-node jump considering the Ampere GPUs with Samsung 8nm node was in reality a 10nm process node with some optimizations. NVIDIA is skipping 7nm and going straight for a 5nm node and not even the vanilla variant but an optimized version of it. With Pascal on the TSMC 16nm node, NVIDIA delivered a huge frequency leap and we can expect a similar jump this time around too.

ampere-3090_3qtr_front_right-very_compressed-scale-2_00x-custom
ampere-3090_3qtr_front_thermal_right-very_compressed-scale-2_00x-custom
ampere-3090_thermal-back-very_compressed-scale-2_00x-custom
As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 21 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 672 GB/s of bandwidth. For power, the TBP is said to be rated at around 420W which is close to the RTX 4090 and since the memory clocks aren't that aggressive, it is likely that the core clocks could be tuned for maximum graphics performance.

In terms of performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to offer 15,000 points in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark which the leaker had previously stated as a conservative figure so one can expect around a 35% performance uplift over the RTX 3090 Ti in this specific benchmark.

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
RTX 4080
RTX 3090 Ti
RTX 4070
RX 6950 XT
RTX 3090
RTX 3080 Ti
RTX 3080
RTX 3070 Ti
RTX Titan
RTX 3070
RTX 2080Ti
RTX 2080

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards will rock all the modern NV feature sets such as the latest 4th Gen Tensor Cores, 3rd gen RT cores, the latest NVENC Encoder, and NVCDEC Decoder, and support for the latest APIs. They will pack all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too. The graphics card should launch around Q4 2022 or may even slip too Q1 '23 but it should come priced at around $699-$799 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD103-350?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-200
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores10752?9728?102408704
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 224?TBD / 214?320 / 112272 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80272 / 68
Base ClockTBDTBD1365 MHz1440 MHz
Boost Clock~2600 MHz~2500 MHz1665 MHz1710 MHz
FP32 Compute~55TFLOPs~50 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD67 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD273 TOPs238 TOPs
Memory Capacity16 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit384-bit320-bit
Memory Speed24.0 Gbps?21.0 Gbps?19 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth768 GB/s672 2GB/s912 Gbps760 Gbps
TGP450W420W350W320W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1199 US?$699 US?$1199$699 US
Launch (Availability)2022?July 2022?3rd June 202117th September 2020

