Menu
Company

Micron’s Blazingly Fast 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enters Mass Production, Coming To A Next-Gen NVIDIA GPUs Soon!

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 7, 2022
Micron's Blazingly Fast 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enters Mass Production, Coming To A Next-Gen NVIDIA GPUs Soon! 1

Well, it looks like Micron has officially commenced the mass production of its next-gen GDDR6X memory chips offering speeds of up to 24 Gbps.

Micron's 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enter Mass Production, Coming To NVIDIA's Next-Gen GPUs Later This Year

Micron announced earlier this year that they were readying their brand new 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for future graphics cards. The announcement came at a time when NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti had just entered the market for which Micron had produced 16 Gb DRAM modules rated at up to 21 Gbps speeds.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Samsung Launches Its Fastest GDDR6 Memory Yet! 24 Gbps Speeds For Next-Gen AMD & NVIDIA GPUs

Now, Micron is going to offer even faster pin speeds of 24 Gbps in a 16 Gb density which means that once again, we will be looking at 2 GB VRAM capacities and up to 24 GB capacities across a 384-bit bus interface. Just like the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which featured all of its memory modules on the front of the PCB, the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 would feature its 12 GDDR6X modules on the front, allowing for more cooling compared to solutions that feature memory modules on the back of the PCB such as the RTX 3090 (Non-Ti).

Micron's Blazingly Fast 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enters Mass Production, Coming To A Next-Gen NVIDIA GPUs Soon! 2

Although the full 24 Gbps speeds aren't expected to be utilized by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (rumored to offer up to 21 Gbps die speeds), the 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules can offer up to 1.152 TB/s of bandwidth which is an increase of 14% versus the 1.008 TB/s offered on current 21 Gbps GDDR6 memory modules.

Micron has commenced mass production of its 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for NVIDIA Next-Gen GPUs. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)
Micron has commenced mass production of its 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for NVIDIA Next-Gen GPUs. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)

Following are the bandwidth numbers you can expect with a 24 Gbps DRAM solution:

  • 512-bit solution - 1.5 TB/s
  • 384-bit solution - 1.1 TB/s
  • 320-bit solution - 960 GB/s
  • 256-bit solution - 768 GB/s
  • 192-bit solution - 576 GB/s
  • 128-bit solution - 384 GB/s
  • 92-bit solution - 276 GB/s
  • 64-bit solution - 192 GB/s

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is going to be amongst the first next-gen graphics card to utilize the latest GDDR6X memory modules when it launches later this year. Given that these chips are likely going to be downclocked to hit the power targets, there will be a huge overclocking potential for enthusiasts to take advantage of.

AMD on the other hand is likely to depend on its partner, Samsung, for its next-gen RDNA 3 lineup. Samsung is also working on a 24 Gbps GDDR6 memory module which is expected to hit mass production soon.

 GRAPHICS MEMORY GDDR5X GDDR6 GDDR6X
 Workload Graphics GraphicsAI Inference Accelerator GraphicsAI Inference Accelerator
Platform (Example) TitanX Titan RTX
RX5700 XT		 GeForce® RTX™ 3090Ti
GeForce® RTX™ 3080Ti
 Number of Placements 12 12  12
 Gb/s/pin 11.4 14-16  19-24
 GB/s/placement 45 56-64 76-96
 GB/s/system  547 672-768  912-1152
 Configuration (Example) 384 IO
(12pcs x 32 IO package)		 384 IO
(12pcs x 32 IO package)		  384 IO
(12pcs x 32 IO package)
 Frame Buffer of Typical System  12GB  12GB  24GB
 Average Device Power (pJ/bit)  8.0  7.5  7.25
 Typical IO Channel PCB
(P2P SM)		 PCB
(P2P SM)		 PCB
(P2P SM)

News Source: Harukaze5719

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3090
USD 1,244
RTX 3090
USD 1,300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order