Micron’s Blazingly Fast 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enters Mass Production, Coming To A Next-Gen NVIDIA GPUs Soon!

Well, it looks like Micron has officially commenced the mass production of its next-gen GDDR6X memory chips offering speeds of up to 24 Gbps.

Micron's 24 Gbps GDDR6X Memory Enter Mass Production, Coming To NVIDIA's Next-Gen GPUs Later This Year

Micron announced earlier this year that they were readying their brand new 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for future graphics cards. The announcement came at a time when NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti had just entered the market for which Micron had produced 16 Gb DRAM modules rated at up to 21 Gbps speeds.

Now, Micron is going to offer even faster pin speeds of 24 Gbps in a 16 Gb density which means that once again, we will be looking at 2 GB VRAM capacities and up to 24 GB capacities across a 384-bit bus interface. Just like the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which featured all of its memory modules on the front of the PCB, the next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 would feature its 12 GDDR6X modules on the front, allowing for more cooling compared to solutions that feature memory modules on the back of the PCB such as the RTX 3090 (Non-Ti).

Although the full 24 Gbps speeds aren't expected to be utilized by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (rumored to offer up to 21 Gbps die speeds), the 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules can offer up to 1.152 TB/s of bandwidth which is an increase of 14% versus the 1.008 TB/s offered on current 21 Gbps GDDR6 memory modules.

Micron has commenced mass production of its 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules for NVIDIA Next-Gen GPUs. (Image Credits: Harukaze5719)

Following are the bandwidth numbers you can expect with a 24 Gbps DRAM solution:

512-bit solution - 1.5 TB/s

1.5 TB/s 384-bit solution - 1.1 TB/s

1.1 TB/s 320-bit solution - 960 GB/s

960 GB/s 256-bit solution - 768 GB/s

768 GB/s 192-bit solution - 576 GB/s

576 GB/s 128-bit solution - 384 GB/s

384 GB/s 92-bit solution - 276 GB/s

276 GB/s 64-bit solution - 192 GB/s

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is going to be amongst the first next-gen graphics card to utilize the latest GDDR6X memory modules when it launches later this year. Given that these chips are likely going to be downclocked to hit the power targets, there will be a huge overclocking potential for enthusiasts to take advantage of.

AMD on the other hand is likely to depend on its partner, Samsung, for its next-gen RDNA 3 lineup. Samsung is also working on a 24 Gbps GDDR6 memory module which is expected to hit mass production soon.

GRAPHICS MEMORY GDDR5X GDDR6 GDDR6X Workload Graphics GraphicsAI Inference Accelerator GraphicsAI Inference Accelerator Platform (Example) TitanX Titan RTX

RX5700 XT GeForce® RTX™ 3090Ti

GeForce® RTX™ 3080Ti Number of Placements 12 12 12 Gb/s/pin 11.4 14-16 19-24 GB/s/placement 45 56-64 76-96 GB/s/system 547 672-768 912-1152 Configuration (Example) 384 IO

(12pcs x 32 IO package) 384 IO

(12pcs x 32 IO package) 384 IO

(12pcs x 32 IO package) Frame Buffer of Typical System 12GB 12GB 24GB Average Device Power (pJ/bit) 8.0 7.5 7.25 Typical IO Channel PCB

(P2P SM) PCB

(P2P SM) PCB

(P2P SM)

News Source: Harukaze5719