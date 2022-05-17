Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Cooler Pictured: Massive Cooling Design With Huge Heatsink, Baseplate With Both GPU & Memory Coverage

An alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition graphics card cooler has been leaked out over at Chiphell Forums. The cooler might give us a very first look at the updated Founders Edition design being featured on the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Founders Edition Graphics Card Cooler Allegedly Leaks Out: Massive Heatsink, Bigger Baseplate For Both GPU/Memory Coverage

Recently, there have been reports that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card could launch as early as mid of July. This would suggest that we are just 2-3 months away from the first unveil of the next-gen lineup based on the Ada Lovelace graphics architecture. Poised to be both powerful & power-hungry, the GeForce RTX 40 series lineup is going to require some beefy cooling and it looks like NVIDIA is giving a major uplift to its existing Founders Edition design to meet the 450-600 Watt spec.

The alleged 'GeForce RTX 4090 Ti' pictures show us three different segments of the FE cooler. First up, we have the silver-colored metal skeleton that goes around the heatsink to give it a nice finish. Currently, the metal plate features a small logo of the card that it is equipped on. The leaked plate suggests that it will probably go on on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti flagship graphics card. But, one thing to point out is that the positioning of this logo has been changed from right to left. This part will only be visible on the bottom side of the graphics card so it doesn't mean a lot where the label is positioned but from a marketing standpoint, it may look weird.

The part that's most interesting is the heatsink itself. It looks like NVIDIA is now going to utilize a bigger baseplate that will not only cool the GPU but the memory dies too. Currently, NVIDIA uses thermal pads to dissipate heat from the memory dies to the heatsink on its RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti Founders Edition graphics cards. This new heatsink layout will allow NVIDIA to cool at least twelve GDDR6X memory chips. It is likely that the same configuration as the RTX 3090 Ti's PCB will be used here with 4 GDDR6 chips on the right/left side, three on the top, and 1 at the bottom. With NVIDIA expected to utilize higher-spec GDDR6X chips on its next-gen cards, the extra cooling will really be essential for the flagship AD102 parts. There's also a large aluminum heat spreader for the VRMs and two thermal pads for various components.

We can also see heat pipes leading from the main heatsink to the one on the back. The heat is going to be dissipated from the heatsink and out of the card through a similar flow-through cooling design as the existing FE cards. With that said, the card does look like it will be 3 or even 4 slots this time around. Now it remains to be seen if the RTX 4090 Ti cooler happens to leak out much earlier or if it will be part of the lineup itself.

So far, there are only reports that the RTX 4090 will be first to market with RTX 4090 Ti releasing later on. This could be an early design for the 'Ti' cooler or it is likely that NVIDIA made a few prototype coolers and decided to go with the 'non-Ti' variant first. Again, this is an alleged photo of what might be the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series cooling design but we cannot say for sure so do treat it as a rumor for now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition Cooler (Image Credits: TechpowerUp):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Rumored Specs: 16128 Cores, 24 GB GDDR6X Memory at 21 Gbps, 450W TDP, Twice As Fast As RTX 3090

Here's Everything We Know About the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Series Graphics Cards!

The AD102 'Ada Lovelace' GPU is expected to feature 144 SMs, a 71% increase over the existing GA102 GPU and house a massive 18,432 CUDA core count. The GeForce RTX 4090's GPU SKU is rumored to feature 16,128 CUDA cores which is a 50% increase in core count over the RTX 3090 but 14% lower cores than the full-fat AD102 configuration which may arrive later as the RTX 4090 Ti. It's the same situation this generation where the 'Ti' variant of the 3090 got the full-fat GA102 GPU and the non-Ti variant, although launched earlier, came with a cut-down config.

OK, let's do a new summary.

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16128FP32, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, ~2x3090.

I am disappointed with RDNA3.

That's all. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 16, 2022

In addition to the SM counts, the Ada Lovelace GPUs will also feature increased L2 cache sizes. Starting with the AD102 GPU, the flagship would be outfitted with up to 96 MB of L2 cache, an insane 16x increase over the 6 MB L2 cache featured on GA102. This cache still isn't as big as Infinity Cache featured on AMD's RDNA cards but it's still a huge leap for NVIDIA's own graphics cards.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will additionally rock 24 GB of GDDR6X memory clocking in at 21 Gbps across a 384-bit bus interface and delivering over 1.0 TB/s bandwidth. The latest details also tone down the overall TDP numbers to 450W which means that the RTX 4090 may not go crazy with the clocks that the full-fat variant with a 600W is expected to go with.

As we saw with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, there are certain models that go beyond the 450W TBP (reference) and up to 516W (custom). The same is going to be the case with Ada Lovelace-based cards. And while this will require lots of cooling, it looks like AIBs are well and ready. We are likely going to see the use of more hybrid-styled GPU coolers rather than traditional air-coolers once we go above the 600W TBP limit. This will mark a 33% increase in TBP over the RTX 3090 Ti. As per the latest rumors, NVIDIA is expected to announce its next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series by mid of July which means we are getting a new generation of cards in early Q3 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TGP Power Connectors NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 126 / 16128? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? TBD >84 / 10752? 16 GB / 256-bit 21 Gbps / 672 GB/s ~350W 1x 16-pin NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-400? PG141-310 SKU341

>60 / 7680 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps / 432 GB/s ~300W 1x 16-pin

News Sources: @Olrak29_ , @ashrising_x