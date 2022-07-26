NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 “Ada Lovelace” & AMD Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Graphics Cards Get Registered at EEC

The Eurasian Economic Commission or EEC has just registered several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" and AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" graphics cards.

Although the EEC is just a registry where trademarks are assigned when a company submits their upcoming products, the resource has been very useful as most of the trademarked products end up launching as retail products sooner or later. We have seen several products in the past that got registered and made it to the retail segment such as graphics cards from AMD, NVIDIA & their AIB partners. This latest registration spree comes from AIB AFOX.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards Registered at EEC (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):

Now, the EEC has filed registration of several unreleased AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards which are expected to launch later this year and in the coming year of 2023. It is likely that AFOX just put all of the cards they are expecting up for registration but what's also interesting is that the manufacturer didn't list down the custom designs which it might be preparing which shows that we are still a bit far away from that to happen. The products include:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" Series:

GeForce RTX 4090 Ti

GeForce RTX 4090

GeForce RTX 4080 Ti

GeForce RTX 4080

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

GeForce RTX 4070

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

GeForce RTX 4060

GeForce RTX 4050 Ti

GeForce RTX 4050

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series lineup seems to be made up of both "Ti" and "Non-Ti" models for each GPU segment. There are reports that the RTX 4090 (Non-Ti) might end up as the only 40 series cards to launch this year while the rest of the lineup is expected in early Q1 2023.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" Series:

Radeon RX 7900 XT

Radeon RX 7900

Radeon RX 7800 XT

Radeon RX 7800

Radeon RX 7700 XT

Radeon RX 7700

Radeon RX 7600 XT

Radeon RX 7600

Radeon RX 7500 XT

Radeon RX 7500

Surprisingly, the list also mentions NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series lineup but we know that the green team isn't preparing any new Ampere cards since it already has an overstock of existing GPUs in its inventory to get rid of and it is likely that the "SUPER" lineup was replaced by the "Ti" offerings and soft-refreshes such as the RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card. The line includes:

GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER

GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER

GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER

GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER

Just to make things clear, these are the products that have only been registered and we can't say for sure if all of these would launch or not but given the recent rumors and leaks, there's a good chance that this is exactly the product lineup you would end up getting when the next-gen NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards finally launch in the coming months.